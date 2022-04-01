South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar breaks with party, votes against marijuana reform, defends Title 42 | San Antonio News | San Antonio

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – President Joe Biden met with the North Texas parents of a former U.S. Marine who’s been held in Russia since 2019. A spokesman for the couple, Jonathan Franks, tweeted the President “was incredibly gracious.” No other details about the meeting have been released. The meeting early Wednesday evening came hours after Paula and Joey Reed of Granbury protested outside the White House. They’re hoping this will lead to the release of their son Trevor from Russia where he’s been held for about three years. During President Biden’s visit to Fort Worth three weeks ago, he saw the Reeds stand outside where he...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO