New York State Attorney General Letitia James called for stronger protections for nursing home workers on Monday, March 21. On Monday, James held a joint press conference with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, where she pointed to her office’s January 2022 report that found nursing homes were ill-equipped to handle the COVID-19 crisis at their facilities due to staffing issues and lack of compliance with infectious disease control protocols. The report also revealed the NYS Department of Health undercounted the number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19 by as much as 50%.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO