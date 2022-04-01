Topeka water supply briefly falls out of compliance

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka says the public water supply briefly fell out of safety compliance sometime during the month of March.

In a written news release, the city announced water turbidity levels were too high for about 13 hours. They did not say on which date this occurred.

Turbidity is the amount of cloudiness in the water. It can occur after heavy rains when mud and silt block water filters and stop them from working effectively. The city blames the event on conditions of the Kansas River due to recent rainfall.

In the release, the city says they self-reported the event to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. They say KDHE considered the turbidity levels a minor violation, and drinking water remained safe.

“We are alerting the public to this information to be transparent, and to also assure them that the water in Topeka is safe to drink,” said Braxton Copley, Director of Utilities.

The city says water remains in compliance with KDHE standards in all aspects.

