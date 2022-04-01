Fire crews extinguish car fire at Tyler gas station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An attempted robbery at a Circle K convenience store left an employee in the hospital and now he’s out of a job after he says he was fired for showing his gun to the robber. Lawrence Hamilton says just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, he was working with another employee, there were two customers inside the store as well. When a man walked in, went behind the counter and pulled a gun.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 17 DAYS AGO