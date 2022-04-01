ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Fire crews extinguish car fire at Tyler gas station

By Sariah Bonds
KLTV
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews extinguished a car on fire in Tyler Friday afternoon. According to Jay...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCEN

Two dead after three-vehicle wreck in Waco

WACO, Texas — Two people are dead after a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waco, Saturday night, according to Waco Police. Police said a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 53-year-old woman later died at a local hospital due to her injures. A third person was involved and was also sent to a local hospital.
WACO, TX
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of fire in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a fire in Sissonville. Metro 911 officials say a call about an outbuilding fire in Sissonville came in just before 9 a.m. They say no one has been taken to the hospital. Sissonville VFD and Kanawha County Ambulance are on the scene.
SISSONVILLE, WV
KFOR

Crews battle car fires at recycling center

Oklahoma City (KFOR)– Four cars caught on fire at a recycling center on the southeast Oklahoma City. Fire crews responded to southeast 55th Street and Phillips around 8 o’clock Wednesday evening and battled the blaze for more than hour. Authorities say there were no injuries reported. They have not said what caused the fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Tyler, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they located an...
FORT WORTH, TX
KLTV

Tyler police release name of murder victim found in woods

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a Tyler man found dead in a wooded area in northeast Tyler. Police say Anthony Wilson, 53, was found Sunday morning in the 1800 block of East Duncan Street. Police have reason to believe the death was a homicide....
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Gas Station#Accident#Kltv#The Tyler Fire Department
KLTV

Longview double murder suspect kills himself

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A search for the Longview double murder suspect at a White Oaks apartment complex is over after he killed himself. According to Brandon Thornton, public information officer for the Longview Police Department, they were searching the Chase Knoll Studio apartments off Old Highway 80 in White Oak for Jared Scott Sobey.
LONGVIEW, TX
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque gas station clerk fired after being shot in attempted robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An attempted robbery at a Circle K convenience store left an employee in the hospital and now he’s out of a job after he says he was fired for showing his gun to the robber. Lawrence Hamilton says just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, he was working with another employee, there were two customers inside the store as well. When a man walked in, went behind the counter and pulled a gun.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

3 Arrested In Cool, Texas After Cops Find Molly, Shrooms, Edibles, Special-K, Cocaine At Rave

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were arrested at the Flow Faire rave in Cool, Texas after undercover agents found numerous street drugs at the party held in the 11000-block of Mineral Wells Highway. (courtesy: Parker County Sheriff’s Department) Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit worked in collaboration with Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Mineral Wells Police to make the drug-related arrests. “We are always willing to work with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies,” said Sheriff Russ Authier. “We would like to thank Cool City officials, DPS and Mineral Wells Police...
COOL, TX
KSST Radio

4 Women, 1 Man Arrested Following Assault At South Broadway Street Convenience Store

Four women and one man were arrested late last night following an assault at a South Broadway Street convenience store, according to arrest reports. Communications operators just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, dispatched Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zachary Davis and Dustin Green to search for a group of females reported to have been involved in an assault at Joe’s convenience store on South Broadway Street. The suspected were reportedly seen leaving the parking lot in a maroon Ford Explorer.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas man kept son's remains in kitchen for four years, police say

A father in Texas was keeping his son's body in the kitchen almost four years after his death, according to authorities. During a welfare check, police discovered David McMichael, 67, held on to his son's remains after he died in May 2018. The Dallas Morning News reported officers in New...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

1 woman killed, 1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are investigating the fatal shooting of one woman and the wounding of another late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were called to the Bailey Heights neighborhood around 10:26 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KLTV

Tyler woman arrested in connection with weekend homicide

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman has been arrested in connection with a Saturday homicide in northeast Tyler. According to a police report, Edna Deanne Jones, 29, of Tyler, was arrested Monday on charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence and failing to report a felony. Jones was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and booked into the Smith County Jail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy