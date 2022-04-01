ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GR Corolla vs GR Yaris Power-To-Weight Ratio Compared

Top Speed
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota just took the wraps off their all-new 2023 GR Corolla and things look pretty good on paper. Compared to the competition, it’s got some really potent hardware that promises a good time both on the road and on a track, for hopefully not much money. Having said that, how does...

www.topspeed.com

MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
CARS
Top Speed

Future Alpine Cars to be Packed with F1 Aero and Technology

In the grand scheme of things, it hasn’t been that long since the Alpine brand was rebooted with the launch of the Alpine A110. Since then, the brand has focused solely on that model, releasing various models based on it, like the A110 GT4, A110 Sport, A110 SportsX, and the A110 Legende GT. There was even word that an SUV would be coming next, and we even made a rendering of what it might look like, but it never happened. Fast forward to today, and alpine has even joined forces with Lotus to become a full-on EV company. That was back in January 2021, and since then, very little has come out of the brand except for an updated A110 and that cool A4810 Project by IED. The Alpine A110’s successor, which will obviously be electric, is supposedly in the works, but now we’ve learned just what the company has been working on for the past few years, and its future cars will probably surprise you.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

The Corolla nameplate has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also been synonymous with a less flattering adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a real high-performance version (the Apex sedan introduced in 2021 doesn’t count): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf R#Europe#Vehicles#Gazoo Racing#Gr#The Gr Yaris
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2004 Porsche Carrera GT for sale with 27 miles on odometer

A nearly untouched 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with just 27 miles on the odometer is currently for sale through the DuPont Registry. Finished in Silver Metallic with a Terracoatt leather interior, this Carrera GT is number 154 of 1,270 produced between 2003 and 2006. Porsche originally wanted to build 1,500 cars, but production was cut short due to pending changes in U.S. airbag regulations, according to the DuPont Registry.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Steve McQueen's 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 is for sale

A 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 once owned by Steve McQueen is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The King of Cool bought the big Benz sedan new in 1972 and drove it until his death in 1980. While McQueen owned a wide variety of cars, the Mercedes' black exterior and interior indicate he was going for subtlety with this one.
ENTERTAINMENT
Toyota
Volkswagen
Cars
topgear.com

The Maserati GranTurismo is returning as a 1,200hp EV

Crikey. And Maserati will follow it up with five more electric cars by the end of 2025. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. An electric version of the Maserati GranTurismo will be the first of six fully...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Mercedes-Benz EQG: Timing Confirmed For Factory G-Wagen EV

We've already seen a concept of what an electric G-Wagen would look like, and it seemed nearly production-ready. If you need more proof that the idea is real for the skeptics, Mercedes has finally confirmed the new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQG is slated for sale in 2024. The confirmation comes from the very top: Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Kallenius.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Top Speed

Save The Date: The Toyota GR Corolla Debuts On March 31, 2022

Toyota is on a roll giving us exciting models, thanks to the performance masters at Gazoo Racing. While the GR Supra and GR86 cover the performance coupe niche, Toyota has another exciting model in the pipeline. The GR Corolla has been talked about for a while as the brand’s all-wheel-drive hot hatchback, and Toyota just announced its debut date - March 31, 2022.
CARS
motor1.com

UK: Audi RS5, BMW M3 AWD, and Model 3 Performance meet for a drag race

Electric vehicles have a performance advantage over their combustion-powered counterparts by instantly making peak torque and generally not needing to change gears. CarWow puts this idea to the test by racing a Tesla Model 3 Performance against a BMW M3 Competition with all-wheel drive and an Audi RS5 Coupe. These...
CARS
Top Speed

This Footage Of Pure Stock Drags From The 1980s Between Old-School Muscle Cars Sure Will Strum Your Nostalgia Strings

While pure stock drag racing remains a popular class to this day, here’s taking a look at what it was like gunning it down the drag strip back in the 80s. This video with its grainy lines and off-beat commentary, about two of the greatest names amongst muscle cars going head to head, sure does ring the nostalgia bell pretty hard. Strangely, the video has the correct aspect ratio of 16:9 rather than the 4:3 which was the norm back then.
CARS
Top Speed

This 3D-printed Lamborghini Aventador Hides American V-8 Power - gallery

A committed father and laser physicist creates a very believable replica of a Lamborghini Aventador. The project is in its final stages and after 2 years, it looks like the real deal. Moreover, it looks like an Aventador SJV Spyder, which is even harder to replicate, because of the more aggressive ground effects.
HOME & GARDEN
Top Speed

Toyota GR Corolla Leaked Hours Before Its Official Debut

At the time of penning this piece, we’re just hours away from the GR Corolla’s debut. But, as is with most of the new launches, the car gets leaked right before the debut. Countless examples come to mind, but for now, let’s stick to the topic at hand – the GR Corolla. This Japanese hot hatch has been leaked right before its official launch, and we have the pics right here, courtesy of grcorollaforum.com.
CARS
Top Speed

Scoop: Is This The 2023 Lotus Eletre All-Electric SUV?

Here is a first look at the Lotus’ first-ever all-electric crossover SUV, the Eletre. The images come courtesy of cochespias and they pretty much show off the entire car, inside and out. It was just yesterday when Lotus put out a post about its upcoming all-electric SUV, where we...
CARS

