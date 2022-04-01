ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lights Out campaign urges Texans to dim night lights to help migrating birds

By Sandra Sanchez
WKBN
WKBN
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2lJ1_0ewyuoQX00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — All Texans — especially those on the state’s southern border and in the path of migrating birds — are being asked to dim their home and business lights at night from now through May to help feathered friends to navigate their travels.

It’s called the Lights Out for Wildlife campaign , sponsored by the Texas Conservation Alliance, and it urges all within the Lone Star State to reduce night light pollution to help migrating birds from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next two months.

“We’re about to enter peak migration season, so it’s really important if we can all start taking action now and turning off night lights,” Ben Jones, executive director of the Texas Conservation Alliance, told Border Report on Friday.

April and May are the busiest spring migration months for birds heading north from Latin America where many spend their winters, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtSAa_0ewyuoQX00
(Graphic by Texas Conservation Alliance)

Texans are asked to turn off non-essential lighting, and reduce indoor lights at night. Also close blinds and curtains to help prevent light from escaping homes and businesses. This will help birds to stay up in their 5,000-foot-high elevation flight path and not get off course or collide with buildings, Jones said.

About 70% of all migrating birds travel at night, and millions “are being funneled down through the Rio Grande Valley” on the South Texas border on their migratory routes, Jones said.

“The Rio Grande Valley is like a super highway for migrating birds so action by residents there is not only important for your area or the state of Texas but for the entire population of birds,” Jones said.

DHS says Title 42 ending on May 23 but removals of ineligible migrants will continue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPkBs_0ewyuoQX00
(Graphic by City of Austin)

The City of Austin this week tweeted its support urging residents to comply and lower their lights at night.

“Help protect the nearly 2 billion migrating birds this spring by going Lights Out! Turn off all non-essential lights from 11pm – 6am every night through June 15,” city officials tweeted.

Environmentalists in South Texas tell Border Report they hope residents in the RGV take part in this important conservation campaign.

“Right here we have two of the three major flyways for migrating birds pass right through here. They come right down (or up) the Texas coast,” said Jim Chapman, vice president of the nonprofit Friends of the Wildlife Corridor.

David Newstead, who directs the Coastal Bird Program for the Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program based in Corpus Christi, on Friday told Border Report that it’s so important to reduce night pollution because birds have so many barriers to contend with while migrating at night.

They rely on geomagnetic forces as well as the stars to navigate, and memory, he said.

Rare bat falcon drawing thousands of birders to South Texas border

But on cloudy nights the stars often aren’t visible and excess light pollution can further limit their ability to see them. Lights also can distract birds or cause them to go off course and add miles.

He says many species migrate through South Texas from the Arctic and northern Canada, and they travel thousands of miles to Central and South America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ioppw_0ewyuoQX00
David Schroder visited Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Alamo, Texas, on Feb. 3, 2022, to see the rare bat falcon that was spotted on the South Texas border. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

To stay safe, many birds fly along the Texas Coast and skim the Gulf of Mexico as best as they can. But he says they put on excess weight and fat to sustain them during their flights and they have a limited supply of energy to get to their destination.

If they dally, or get lost or distracted, he said it could force them to land in areas where they can’t find edible food for their kind, or fall prey to predators and die. Or they could die by colliding into buildings or homes.

“The Rio Grande Valley is right on that north to south coastal corridor so a lot of birds are filtering through that area, entire populations of a lot of species,” Newstead said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rm8kS_0ewyuoQX00
Lois Hughes, right, and Merle Ihne, volunteer at Salineño Wildlife Preserve in rural Starr County on March 5, 2020. The preserve is a place for bird watching on the South Texas border. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

This includes small songbirds like the colorful painted bunting (part of the cardinal family), warblers and shore birds.

Birding season winds down with fear it won’t return if border wall is built in South Texas

He said he hopes the ongoing campaign “will raise awareness” to the plight of migratory birds and how Texans can help them.

“Just living in this area, there are stewardship things that you can do to help these birds out and it’s as simple as turning your lights out,” he said.

He added preventing feral cats from being out also helps the bird population to thrive.

Participants in the Lights Out for Wildlife campaign can sign up to certify their home or business and will receive a free certificate, Jones said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Lights Out for Birds – Spring Migration

DEVILS LAKE – Spring migration is just around the corner and migratory birds will soon begin their journey home. In no time, you will be hearing the familiar sound of birds singing outside your window, a sign that warmer weather is upon us. Audubon Dakota encourages community members to help birds safely travel to their northern breeding grounds by participating in Lights Out for Birds during peak migration periods. In the Great Plains of the Dakotas, spring migration is from March 15 and continues through May 31.
DEVILS LAKE, ND
Bangor Daily News

When crabs climb trees, you know you’re not in Maine any more

The heat and brightness of the sun vanished as our kayak glided into a mangrove forest. A tangle of long, arcing roots bordered the narrow channel, reaching into the saltwater. Above, a canopy of brown branches and light green leaves formed a roof to the tunnel. “Do you see the...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Alamo, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? A biologist explains the science of murmurations

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? – Artie W., age 9, Astoria, New York A shape-shifting flock of thousands of starlings, called a murmuration, is amazing to see. As many as 750,000 birds join together in flight. The birds spread out and come together. The flock splits apart and fuses together again. Murmurations constantly change direction, flying up a few hundred meters, then zooming down to almost crash to the ground....
ANIMALS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Crapemyrtle bark scale can make trees unsightly

The blackish trunks on the crapemyrtles around town are caused by an insect known as crapemyrtle bark scale. It doesn’t kill the trees, but it does make them unsightly and less vigorous. This scale is causing concern because it infects most crapemyrtles in East Texas, our most common small ornamental tree. In its native range in Asia, this scale feeds on crapemyrtles and pomegranates. It causes extensive honeydew (sugary insect poop) deposits and the growth of black sooty mold. The unsightly black sooty mold fungus isn’t the problem. The insects on the trunks and branches are.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrating Birds#Migratory Birds#South Texas#Texans#Border Report
Grand Forks Herald

Astro Bob: Northern lights alert Sunday night, March 13

DULUTH — As I write, a blast of particles from the sun has already buffeted Earth's magnetic domain. Predicted to arrive this evening, the material from a March 10 coronal mass ejection instead showed up early, sparking a spectacular aurora display over Alaska this morning. With a bit of luck, the auroras will continue into the night, when skywatchers in the northern states will get their chance. The latest space weather forecast predicts minor to moderate storming from nightfall Sunday to around 1 a.m. Monday morning Central Daylight Time.
ASTRONOMY
Mount Airy News

Birds, buds, and blooms announce: Spring is here

Spring is now past its first week whether it feels like it or not. All cool weather vegetables such as lettuce, cabbage, radish, broccoli, spring onion sets, Irish potatoes and greens will be untouched by cool days and nights of March. We will probably have plenty of cold days and nights through March and even through part of April, but not much danger of the soil freezing even though there could be some snow.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
San Angelo LIVE!

Nasty Dangerous Stink Bug Seized in Spanish Moss at the Border

The interception occurred on Dec. 3, 2021, at the Gateway International Bridge when a vehicle was referred to secondary for agriculture inspection of a nativity stable decorated with Spanish moss. During the examination of the Spanish moss, CBP agriculture specialists intercepted a stink bug which was submitted for identification to a local U.S. Department of Agriculture area entomologist. On Feb. 28, 2022, the initial pest identification was confirmed as Pharypia nitidiventris (Stal) (Pentatomidae), a First-in-Nation interception, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Systematic Entomology Laboratory in Washington D.C.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Swarms of Insects Hung Out in the Australian Outback, But Why?

Thousands of slater bugs were seen on cam traveling across red soil in the heart of the Australian Outback at Quilpie, Australia, a town in Eastern Australia about 600 miles west of Brisbane. The sheer quantity of creepy crawlies scurrying over the ground gave the impression that the Earth's surface was moving.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Invasive insects could kill 1.4 million street trees by 2050: report

Invasive insects in the U.S. could kill up to 1.4 million street trees by 2050, according to researchers. In an international study published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, a team found that the annualized average cost would total $30 million – but also found the estimates hide substantial variation.
ANIMALS
Daily Freeman

Letter: Outdoor night lights can be deadly

Night lights kill! We are aware that moths are fatally attracted to light, though no one understands just why. Moths can literally burn themselves out as they careen around an artificial light or die by zooming onto a bulb. What we’re less aware of is that most moths dine on...
WALLKILL, NY
NebraskaTV

UV light technology is keeping cranes safe during migration season

WOOD RIVER, Neb. — UV light technology is keeping cranes safe in Central Nebraska during migration season. “It’s UV lights that we can shine that is visible to the cranes and so it actually decreased the amount of collisions by up to like 80%," said Bethany Ostrom, Biological Science Technician at the Crane Trust.
NEBRASKA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

4 walking trails near the Twin Cities

Spring is here which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation. Tamarack Nature CenterFor an easy nature walk with the kiddos, consider the Tamarack Nature Center trails.Surface: Mix of dirt, grass and boardwalk. Length: 2.8 miles.Parking: 5287 Otter Lake Rd., White Bear Township. Tamarack Nature Center. Photo courtesy of AllTrailsGrand Rounds Scenic BywayGrand Rounds connects several popular trails, with a mix skyline, water and nature views.Surface: Paved.Length: 48 miles.Parking: Theodore Wirth Park, 2117 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis. Grand Rounds Scenic Byway. Photo courtesy of AllTrailsCrosby Farm Regional ParkNext time you want to get out of the neighborhood, consider a day at Crosby Farm Regional Park.Surface: Paved.Length: 6.7 miles.Parking: 2595 Crosby Farm Rd., St. Paul.Three-Mile WalkNothing says spring like a scenic stroll through the Arboretum, which has more than a dozen gardens.Surface: Mostly paved.Length: 3 miles.Parking: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska).
LIFESTYLE
WKBN

WKBN

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy