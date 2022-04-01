South Asian ‘Summer Of Soul’ Producer Blasts Chris Rock For ‘4 White Guys’ Comment At Oscars

It looks like Will Smith isn’t the only one who doesn’t much appreciate the way Chris Rock jokes around.

Joseph Patel, the South Asian co-producer of Questlove’s Summer of Soul documentary, recently posted then deleted a Twitter thread in which he blasted Rock for including him among producers he introduced as “four white guys” when he presented them their Oscar for the film.

“The reason that makes me SO SO VERY ANGRY is because I was so proud to be one of a handful of South Asians to have ever won an Oscar in the history of the award,” Patel wrote, according to N.Y. Daily News . “Three South Asians winning on the same night — that’s never happened before! And it’s meaningful! It’s history!”

Patel also pointed out that Rock wasn’t even accurate in his reference to the film producers as there are only three of them aside from Quest Love, not four. But mostly he seemed to be pissed because Rock ruined his special moment.

“I got back home to New York last night and saw the ceremony on my DVR and didn’t have the stomach to watch it,” Patel wrote. “I probably never will. Thank you, Chris—You absolute f**king d**k.”

Daaaayum, son—does everybody hate Chris?

At least Patel didn’t slap him, I guess. Speaking of which…

Patel also had some smoke for Smith not turning the other cheek but turning Chris’ other cheek instead.

“I think what Will did was selfish,” Patel wrote. “It robbed the category of its moment. It robbed the other excellent and amazing films of their moment to be acknowledged in what was a STRONG year for docs. And it robbed ‘Summer of Soul’ and our team of our moment. Of a loud, enthusiastic cheer for a celebrated film.”

Even that condemnation of Smith didn’t seem to be as much about Rock getting smacked as it was about how other people’s shine got dimmed because of it.

Boy, this Oscars was a whole drama in itself, wasn’t it?