Freddie Gibbs ft. Rick Ross “Ice Cream,” Phife Dawg “Phife Forever” & More | Daily Visuals 4.1.22

For the past few months Freddie Gibbs has been feeling the ire of his fellow rap peers such as Jim Jones, Young Thug and Benny The Butcher , but luckily for the Grammy nominated rapper, he has a friend in the Miami Bawse, Rick Ross.



Linking up with Rozay for his visuals to “Ice Cream,” Freddie Gibbs pulls a page out of the Wu-Tang manual and rents an ice cream truck to go along with the daisy duke rocking thick young ladies who can convince a vegan to take a bite of that sugary churned milk. Milk done did them bodies good. Just sayin.’

6 years after his shocking passing, the memory of legendary Hip-Hop MC, Phife Dawg lives on and in his clip to “Phife Forever”, A Tribe Called Quest fans are treated to stock footage and photos of Phife living his life and hanging with his Hip-Hop peers. Rest In Power, King.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from A$AP Ant and A$AP Rocky, Joyner Lucas, and more.

FREDDIE GIBBS FT. RICK ROSS – “ICE CREAM”

PHIFE DAWG – “PHIFE FOREVER”

JOYNER LUCAS – “YE NOT CRAZY”

A$AP ANT & A$AP ROCKY – “THE GOD HOUR”

GUCCI MANE FT. KEY GLOCK & YOUNG DOLPH – “BLOOD ALL ON IT”

DABOYDAME, RICK ROSS FT. EST GEE – “FEELINGS”

$NOT – “5AM”

PESO PESO & RX HECTOR – “3 TRAPS”

PGF NUK FT. POLO G – “WADDUP”

LIL TJAY – “IN MY HEAD”