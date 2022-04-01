ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore shares her excitement as her talk show gets renewed for third season... and reveals new format

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
 10 hours ago

The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed for a third season, but changes are coming.

In celebrating the good news, the 47-year-old actress issued a statement that read, 'I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space.'

Part of that innovation is the way the popular talk show is being constructed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUNGx_0ewyuj0u00
Club three:  The Drew Barrymore is being renewed for a third season.  The Hollywood Veteran issued a statement saying, 'I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space'

In season three the program will be produced as two half-hour episodes and affiliates will have the option of running them back to back, or in two separate sequences with the first 30 minutes following local newscasts on all CBS stations.

The Charlie's Angels star added, 'Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with.'

'Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNCJV_0ewyuj0u00
Changes: In season three the program will be produced as two half-hour episodes and affiliates will have the option of running them back to back, or in two separate sequences with the first 30 minutes following local newscasts on all CBS stations

The Hollywood veteran began hosting her self-titled talk show back in 2020 and she has turned out to be a survivor in the tight daytime lineup.

In announcing the news, CBS president Steve LoCascio said, 'Stations have always had a finite amount of shelf space, so we're evolving the syndication model to meet the needs of our partners.'

'We could not be happier to continue our relationship with CBS Stations and our other station partners to deliver more of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' through this innovative new idea.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAm2i_0ewyuj0u00
Force of nature:  In announcing the talk show's return for another season, CBS president Steve LoCascio praised Drew as 'a force of nature who has brought a fresh optimistic viewpoint to daytime television'

'From Drew's unique take on everyday news to headline-generating celebrity interviews, to lifestyle how-tos, Drew is a force of nature who has brought a fresh optimistic viewpoint to daytime television.'

'We love having her as part of the CBS family.'

The busy working mom already has big plans for the off-season. She is set to produce and direct the film Surrender Dorothy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wkmyy_0ewyuj0u00
More to come:  In planning season three, the actress and producer said  she wants to rise 'to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with'

Comments / 0

