Utah Candy Bomber inspires airlift to Ukrainian kids

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – In honor of Colonel Gail Halvorsen, otherwise known as the Utah Candy Bomber , Operation Little Vittles 2 successfully airlifted 12,000 pounds of supplies to Ukrainian children on March 29.

Halvorsen is a legend in Utah for his heroic actions that have been dubbed one of the most amazing military events of the last century. Amid the scarcities of WWII, Halvorsen took it upon himself to organize a candy “bombing” throughout Germany, where he dropped parachutes of candy from his plane, shedding light on a time of tragedy.

Operation Little Vittles 2, a grassroots humanitarian relief mission based in Salt Lake City, partnered with the Larry H. & Gail Miller Foundation, U.S. Navy’s VR-56, AllenComm, the City of Berlin, Germany, Senator Mike Lee’s office, Last Mile, and numerous other organizations and individuals to carry out the recent airlift donation to children in need.

“We are grateful to partner with the Gail Halvorsen Foundation on this mission. We’re continually amazed by the generosity of Utahns. We asked, and they stepped up in huge ways,” said Julie Ramos, Managing Director of Philanthropy for Miller Family Philanthropy. “With the overwhelming response we’ve received from generous Utahns, we are pleased to be able to send some donations now and deliver additional goods to bordering countries as effectively and efficiently as possible to support long-term refugee efforts. We will also be prepared to assist refugees arriving in Utah as they establish their new lives here.”

The organizer of the mission, a representative of the Halvorsen Foundation, Cindi Merrell, said that she “was inspired by the Colonel’s light and strongly believes in working together to create the next generation of Candy Bombers”.

