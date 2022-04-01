ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Cache County soccer coach arrested for sexting with undercover cop posing as teen

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
 10 hours ago

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Sky View High School soccer coach has been arrested after allegedly sending explicit sexual messages to an undercover officer posing as a young girl.

Logan Police have identified the suspect as Jorge Alejandro Cruz, 48.

Cruz was discovered after chatting with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl on a social media messaging app.

When Cruz first messaged the undercover officer posing as the teen, he immediately asked how young she was. The officer posing as the teen told him she was in 8th grade. Cruz proceeded to ask several sexually explicit questions and requested illicit photos from the girl, arresting documents show.

Every conversation they had involved describing explicit sexual acts. Arresting documents say Cruz also joined a chat group involving bestiality between dogs and adult women. Cruz introduced himself in the bestiality group as a 48-year-old man.

The undercover officer used that comment to ask Cruz why he initially said he was only 15-years-old. Cruz continued discussing sexually explicit things, telling the undercover officer “I hope we can be good friends.”

Police say Cruz posted explicit photos to the group chat while fully aware that the teen was a member of the group. Cruz asked to meet with who he thought was a teenage girl, but he did not show up, arresting documents show.

He told the he was afraid she was an undercover cop. Investigators discovered Cruz’s username was connected to his personal email which allowed the discovery of Cruz’s profession as a high school soccer coach.

While being questioned by officers, Cruz denied any wrongdoing or engaging in sexually explicit messaging with a minor.

He acknowledged using the messaging app, but told police he was speaking to an 18-year-old girl. He claimed he felt guilty using the app and deleted it because he “doesn’t want to cheat on his wife.” When asked about speaking with who he thought was a teenage girl, Cruz said he remembered she was a minor but didn’t remember her age. He denied sending her any explicit chats or photographs because he claims he isn’t interested in minors.

When police read the saved messages that Cruz sent to the officer aloud, he said they, “rang a bell, but he still didn’t remember it well.”

Cruz was arrested on seven charges including enticing a minor by internet and text and dealing in materials harmful to minors. He is currently booked at the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

ABC4 has reached out to the Cache County School District to confirm Cruz’s employment status.

ABC4

