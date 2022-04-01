Here are Pueblo's top prep sports performers for the week of March 28

The spring high school sports season has begun and already there are already many high-level performances.

The Pueblo Chieftain sports staff will list the top prep performers each week during the spring season. Coaches can nominate players by emailing jletofsky@chieftain.com or cabdelmalek@gannett.com.

Here are this week's top performers:

Pierson Weimer, Pueblo County girls soccer

The sophomore knocked in a penalty kick with a minute to play in regulation as Pueblo County tied South-Central League powerhouse Centennial 1-1 in a double-overtime league game Wednesday at Dutch Clark Stadium.

Pueblo's top baseball players for 2022:Here are Pueblo's top prep baseball players to watch for the 2022 season

Joseph Cardinal, Centennial baseball

Cardinal had three hits in five at-bats in an 8-7 loss to Sand Creek on Tuesday. All three of the hits were doubles and he drove in three runs and scored two runs. Cardinal is hitting .455 this season.

Roman Mora, Pueblo South baseball

The junior leadoff hitter for the Colts has hit safely in every game this season and leads the team with a .571 batting average.

Mora had two hits in four at-bats and scored two runs in South's 8-4 nonleague loss to Palmer Ridge at Hobbs Field on Monday.

Dylon Neff, Pueblo West baseball

On Thursday, the senior had a strong day at the plate in a 12-8 nonleague win over Pine Creek. He was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple. He also scored two runs and drove in two others.

Zach Mehess, Pueblo Central baseball

The sophomore had a big day at the plate in the Wildcats' 15-0 nonleague win over Woodland Park on Wednesday. He had two hits, scored three runs, and had three RBIs. One of those two hits was a home run.

Jack Beltran, Pueblo South volleyball

Beltran had a great week serving the ball up for the Colts. He managed to sneak by a total of nine aces this week, including five of them against Colorado Springs Christian in a 3-0 victory over their league opponent. He also had 14 assists in the game.

Trinity Fesuluai, Pueblo South Volleyball

Fesuluai was outstanding against Colorado Springs Christian this week. He filled the stat sheet up with 4 kills, 2 aces and 2 digs, and successfully returned the ball four times on serves hit at him. His all-around play helped the team to a 3-0 victory and a 4-2 record so far in the season.

Chieftain senior sports reporter Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @jeffletofsky. Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter @chowebacca.