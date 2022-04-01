ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The St. Johns River is majestic”: Local groups, community members talk downtown development

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
 10 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The push continues to revitalize downtown Jacksonville.

Throughout the weeks, Action News Jax has tracked the progress of several new projects aimed at enhancing the riverfront -- from the arrival of the USS Orleck to the Jacksonville Fire Museum moving into its new home.

“It’s good,” Jacksonville resident George Hamilton said. “It brings attraction. It attracts jobs. It attracts people from other areas, so it’s a good thing for Jacksonville.”

Action News Jax spoke with Nancy Powell, who is the executive director of Scenic Jacksonville and the chair of the Riverfront Parks Now Coalition. The coalition is composed of 14 different nonprofit organizations, and they’re hard at work advocating for public spaces along the riverfront.

“The St. Johns River is majestic,” Powell said. “We’ve all known for so long how much potential we have, and we’re ready to make that potential a reality.”

Powell said she hopes to see additional investment in restaurants, museums, and cultural activities that will create a more vibrant downtown.

“We want to see people -- lots of people who can come downtown and enjoy the riverfront,” Powell said. “Enjoy all the downtown has to offer.”

She said a cultural campus will be created through the Riverfront Plaza and Shipyards Park where the Orleck and the Jacksonville Fire Museum will be -- right next to MOSH.

“It will then extend down to Metropolitan Park, which is going to be next to the Four Seasons,” Powell said. “The Four Seasons will also have a public dock, a public restaurant, and then what connects all of this is the Riverwalk.”

Powell said the other side of the river is also important -- connecting the Northbank and the Southbank.

“What’s happening right now is that the Friendship Fountain is being renovated,” Powell said. “It’s right next to the current MOSH, and there will be a playground and botanical gardens. That will come online sometime in the next nine months. There’s a musical park that’s being built in front of the Performing Arts Center. So that’ll be again right next to riverfront Plaza. With things for kids to do.”

Another project community members can expect is the Emerald Trail -- a 30-mile network of paths that will intersect with the riverfront in a few key locations.

“That is a super exciting public investment that our city has been making, and it’s underway right now,” Powell said. “It will complement the three destination parks that are also in the preliminary design phase.”

Powell said it’s important that these public spaces complement private development.

“All of these things need to be timed so that they can come on board together and really maximize the beautiful riverfront that we have,” Powell said.

“Some fun things for the kids along the Riverwalk would be great -- certain food and activities,” Hamilton said.

