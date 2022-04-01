ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Child Abuse Prevention Month kicks off in Decatur

By Kayla Smith
 14 hours ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – On Friday, Mayor Tab Bowling declared April to be Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month in Decatur. At the kickoff event, local organizations and state officials committed to protecting Alabama’s children.

“It’s really a time to bring awareness to the fact that all children need to be protected and all families need to be strengthened,” said Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Director Sallye Longshore.

The mission of the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention is to secure funds for community programs working to prevent local child abuse.

“This is positive front-end work, and it’s all about giving parents the skills they need to be better parents so children are protected,” Longshore said.

Alabama Rep. Terri Collins said she appreciates seeing these programs work in communities like Decatur.

“We want to make sure the things we are funding are actually making an impact and making a difference for those communities and those families,” Collins said.

Advocates say the goal is to prevent child abuse from happening, but when needed, local programs like the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center offer resources to help children and their families recover.

“We provide victim advocacy,” said Morgan County Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Misty Cowger. “We provide trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, and out families don’t pay anything for the services they get from us.”

According to the Child Advocacy Center, one in ten children will be sexually abused by the age of 18. On Friday, the volunteers placed pinwheels on the lawn of the Morgan County Courthouse. Each pinwheel represents a child served by the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center in the past year.

