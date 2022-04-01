ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Orange County NYPD officer's widow still fighting to receive late husband's 9/11 benefits

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wh7he_0ewyuDxm00

An Orange County NYPD widow who won a lawsuit this year against New York City is still fighting to receive her husband's 9/11 benefits more than 3 years after his death.

"People said they'd never forget and they're all forgetting," Cathy Hanson says.

Her husband, Mike Hanson, spent eight months during rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero as part of the NYPD's elite Emergency Service Unit.

"When the first plane hit, he was out of the house in five minutes. We didn't see him for about 10 days and then he stayed down there until they pulled the last pillar out in May 2002," Hanson says.

Both she and her husband raised their three daughters in Highland Mills during his distinguished, two-decade career in law-enforcement until he retired in 2006.

In 2018, at 60 years old, Mike Hanson was diagnosed with ALS from what his wife says was toxic metals he was exposed to at Ground Zero.

"Seeing him was the toughest thing ever. It was, sorry. I couldn't help him," she recalls.

Mike Hanson died six months later.

Despite medical records and an autopsy that linked his illness to 9/11, Cathy Hanson says her survivor benefits have been denied 10 times.

"They just said it's not considered a 9/11 illness," she says.

Cathy Hanson won a lawsuit against New York City and the Victims Compensation Fund in January but the city filed an appeal, once again, and stalled on the pension payments.

"It's frustrating, but it just makes me want to fight," she says. "I'm never going to stop fighting. I promised Mike."

Cathy Hanson's attorney says the city has six months to move forward with the appeal or withdraw it, which is what Cathy Hanson hopes for, so that her husband's service and ultimate sacrifice are recognized.

News 12 reached out to the New York City Law Department for comment on this case but they were not immediately available.

Comments / 2

Vanessa Bowaaa
10h ago

That’s sad. All that hard work he put in- I truly hope his family is compensated ♥️

Reply
4
If you enjoy reading articles from
News 12
News 12

62K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Follow News 12 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

Bronx judge rules case of teen rapper and Crips member, 16,'who shot an NYPD cop' should be tried in FAMILY COURT because police were 'illegally searching him when his gun accidentally went off'

A Bronx judge has ruled to move the case of 16-year-old drill rapper Camrin 'C Blu' Williams from an adult criminal court to Family Court, after accusing a police officer of providing 'unreliable' testimony that 'had no value' about the night the teen allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
Orange County, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
County
Orange County, NY
City
Highland Mills, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#9 11#Widow
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Radar Online.com

Florida Mom Admits to Killing Daughter After Reporting Her Missing

A former Navy sailor told police her daughter was missing. Then they found the child’s malnourished and tortured remains buried in a shallow grave. Now, the mom faces the prospect of never walking free again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Brianna Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for...
FLORIDA STATE
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy