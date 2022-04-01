Danville School District announces 3 finalists to replace Superintendent Thomas Ward

DANVILLE — The Danville School Board has announced the three finalists in the running to replace outgoing Superintendent Thomas Ward.

The finalists are Mark Taylor, Derek Philips and Patrick Wallace.

Taylor currently is the principal of North Hill Elementary in Burlington.

He also serves as the Title I director for the district and Autism Committee chair and is a participant on the District School Improvement Advisory Committee, Teacher Leadership, and Professional Development committee for multiple elementary buildings in Burlington.

Taylor is described as a "relationship builder through his student-centered approach to instruction and timely and meaningful professional development," according to a press release from the Danville School District.

Before becoming an administrator, Taylor spent 10 years in vocal and instrumental music education.

Philips is the current principal of Columbus Elementary School in Chariton, where he leads a staff of 50 and 330 students in pre-kindergarten through second grade, with a focus on creating a collaborative culture through embedded professional development.

Philips also worked to create a systematic approach to special education across the district, according to the release.

Before that, Philips was associate principal at Liberty Elementary in Ottumwa.

Wallace is the current principal of Wright City West Elementary School.

He has worked to create innovative and systematic approaches to educating the the "whole" child, which has included the use of strategies such as implementing trauma informed schools, character education and de-escalation techniques, according to the release. Wallace also has worked to create and implement a before- and after-school club program.

Previously, Wallace served as assistant principal of Mason Ridge Elementary School in St. Louis, Missouri.

He began his career as a seventh-grade world history teacher.

"Each brings significant experience in recruiting and retaining qualified staff, promoting communities of care for students, and building school and community relations," the district said of the candidates in a statement.

Ward announced in February that he was resigning at the end of the school year to take a superintendent position with the Louisiana R-II School District in his hometown of Louisiana, Missouri, and to be closer to family.

Ward has served as the district's superintendent for the past five years.

The board has been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct their search for the next superintendent, a process has included a community-wide survey, asking district residents to provide their input on the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in the district’s next leader.

Grundmeyer more recently helped the Burlington School District find its replacement for outgoing Superintendent Pat Coen.

The board and other stakeholder interview teams will conduct final interviews with each of the three finalists on Wednesday, April 6.

The board then plans to discuss the candidates and reach a final decision after the completion of the formal interviews.

The next superintendent will officially begin leading the district on July 1.