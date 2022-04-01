ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IA

Danville School District announces 3 finalists to replace Superintendent Thomas Ward

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KW6qo_0ewytmhI00

DANVILLE — The Danville School Board has announced the three finalists in the running to replace outgoing Superintendent Thomas Ward.

The finalists are Mark Taylor, Derek Philips and Patrick Wallace.

Taylor currently is the principal of North Hill Elementary in Burlington.

He also serves as the Title I director for the district and Autism Committee chair and is a participant on the District School Improvement Advisory Committee, Teacher Leadership, and Professional Development committee for multiple elementary buildings in Burlington.

Taylor is described as a "relationship builder through his student-centered approach to instruction and timely and meaningful professional development," according to a press release from the Danville School District.

Before becoming an administrator, Taylor spent 10 years in vocal and instrumental music education.

Philips is the current principal of Columbus Elementary School in Chariton, where he leads a staff of 50 and 330 students in pre-kindergarten through second grade, with a focus on creating a collaborative culture through embedded professional development.

Philips also worked to create a systematic approach to special education across the district, according to the release.

Before that, Philips was associate principal at Liberty Elementary in Ottumwa.

Wallace is the current principal of Wright City West Elementary School.

He has worked to create innovative and systematic approaches to educating the the "whole" child, which has included the use of strategies such as implementing trauma informed schools, character education and de-escalation techniques, according to the release. Wallace also has worked to create and implement a before- and after-school club program.

Previously, Wallace served as assistant principal of Mason Ridge Elementary School in St. Louis, Missouri.

He began his career as a seventh-grade world history teacher.

"Each brings significant experience in recruiting and retaining qualified staff, promoting communities of care for students, and building school and community relations," the district said of the candidates in a statement.

Ward announced in February that he was resigning at the end of the school year to take a superintendent position with the Louisiana R-II School District in his hometown of Louisiana, Missouri, and to be closer to family.

Ward has served as the district's superintendent for the past five years.

The board has been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct their search for the next superintendent, a process has included a community-wide survey, asking district residents to provide their input on the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in the district’s next leader.

Grundmeyer more recently helped the Burlington School District find its replacement for outgoing Superintendent Pat Coen.

The board and other stakeholder interview teams will conduct final interviews with each of the three finalists on Wednesday, April 6.

The board then plans to discuss the candidates and reach a final decision after the completion of the formal interviews.

The next superintendent will officially begin leading the district on July 1.

Comments / 0

Related
Standard-Examiner

Weber School District teacher finalist for national award

SALT LAKE CITY — A Weber School District teacher is among Utah’s five finalists for a prestigious national award geared to science and math instructors across the United States. Lanette (Stephens) Searle, who teaches at Municipal Elementary in Roy, is one of two science teacher finalists from the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva City School District releases superintendent search update

The Geneva City School District (GCSD) has released an update on their search for a new superintendent. GCSD announced a second-round of interviews for the position were conducted this week. A successful candidate met with GCSD union, community, and parent representatives. “We believe that starting with strong, selected candidates who...
GENEVA, NY
Bangor Daily News

Old Town-area district taps Veazie school leader as next superintendent

The leader of Veazie’s school department will become the next superintendent of schools in the Old Town area. Matthew Cyr, the current superintendent of the Veazie School Department and principal of Veazie Community School, was unanimously approved by the Regional School Unit 34 school board Wednesday night to succeed Superintendent David Walker, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
VEAZIE, ME
WSFA

Interview times set for 5 Montgomery Public Schools superintendent finalists

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is moving forward with the process to select a new superintendent. Five finalists were recently announced. Now, MPS says it has scheduled interviews with each candidate, starting the week of March 28. Dr. Melvin Brown- Superintendent, Reynoldsburg City Schools, Ohio, will interview on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chariton, IA
Burlington, IA
Education
State
Louisiana State
Local
Iowa Education
Danville, IA
Education
State
Missouri State
City
Ottumwa, IA
City
Burlington, IA
City
Danville, IA
The Daily Telegram

Adrian Board of Education looks at making middle school sports district funded

ADRIAN — Baseball, softball and soccer at Springbrook Middle School in Adrian could become district-funded, interscholastic sports. Those sports have been offered as intramural and club sports for the past four years. If the Adrian Public School Board of Education approves having the district fund those sports, they would be governed by the Michigan High School Athletic Association. A vote by the board could take place at its April 11 meeting.
ADRIAN, MI
The Alliance Review

United High adds 23 students to NHS

United High School inducted 23 students to its National Honor Society during a March 24 ceremony at the school. Students in the National Honor Society are recognized for excellence in academics, leadership, service and character. New members of the United NHS are Parker Berdine, Isaac Burke, Madison Cope, Taylor Cope,...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danville School District#The Danville School Board#Title#Autism Committee#Philips#Liberty Elementary
TBR News Media

Mount Sinai teachers meet in a ‘Battle of the Educators’

On Friday, March 25, the faculties of Mount Sinai middle and elementary schools took on their high school counterparts in a fundraising basketball exhibition. Billed as ‘The Battle of the Educators,’ the purpose of the fundraiser was to benefit the school district’s Booster Club. Almost two years since the event last took place due to the pandemic, the 19th edition of this local tradition was held before an enthusiastic crowd. There were T-shirt sales, halftime shooting contests and fun to go all around.
MOUNT SINAI, NY
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

906
Followers
860
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy