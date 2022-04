LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Arts Federation will be opening new exhibitions that will be open to the public starting on Friday. Some of the new, featured pieces include "Fit Together" by Sloan Marshall, a multimedia exploration of identity formation, family history, and the haziness of memory. Another exhibition is "Emerging Voices" by the Lafayette Jefferson High School fine arts students.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO