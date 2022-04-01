ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction

By TOM HAYS
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 10 hours ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — A U.S. judge refused to throw out Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction Friday, despite a juror’s failure to disclose before the trial began that he’d been a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

Maxwell, a British socialite, was convicted in December of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse several teenage girls.

U.S. Judge Alison J. Nathan declined to order a new trial weeks after questioning the juror under oath in a New York courtroom about why he failed to disclose his personal history as an abuse survivor on a questionnaire during the jury selection process.

The juror had said he “skimmed way too fast” through the questionnaire and did not intentionally give the wrong answer to a question about sex abuse.

“I didn’t lie in order to get on this jury,” he said.

In her opinion, Nathan said the juror’s failure to disclose his prior sexual abuse during the jury selection process was highly unfortunate, but not deliberate.

The judge also concluded the juror “harbored no bias toward the defendant and could serve as a fair and impartial juror.”

Maxwell's lawyers had said they potentially could have objected to the man’s presence on the jury on the grounds that he might not be fair to a person accused of a similar crime.

The U.S. attorney’s office declined comment. Messages were left with Maxwell’s attorneys.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges after a monthlong trial that featured testimony from four women who said she played a role in setting them up for abuse by Epstein.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019 as he awaited trial at a federal jail in New York on related sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell says she’s innocent.

After the trial's conclusion, the juror, identified in court papers only as Juror No. 50, gave interviews with several media outlets describing deliberations, and disclosing that he’d been abused as a child. He said he persuaded some fellow jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

Potential jurors in the case had been were required to fill out a 50-page questionnaire including a question that asked: “Have you or a friend or family member ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault?”

The juror checked “No.”

The juror said in one of the interviews that he didn’t remember being asked that question, which was No. 48 on the form.

Defense lawyers for Maxwell asked the judge to immediately order a new trial, but she said she could not do so without questioning the juror.

After Nathan questioned the juror in early March, lawyers on both sides submitted written arguments. Prosecutors said the juror made an “honest mistake” and that it was “crystal clear” that Maxwell received a fair trial.

Maxwell’s lawyers disagreed.

“Excusing Juror 50’s false answers because he believes his concealed history of sexual abuse did not affect his ability to serve as a fair and impartial juror does not satisfy the appearance of justice,” they argued. “Only a new trial would.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Action News Jax
Action News Jax

90K+

Followers

94K+

Posts

27M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Maxwell Judge Nathan Confirmed to New York-Based Appeals Court

Alison Nathan confirmed following long day of hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson. Alison Nathan, the judge overseeing the sex-trafficking case of Ghislaine Maxwell, was confirmed late Wednesday to the New York-based federal appeals court. The Senate confirmed Nathan, 49 to 47, to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Sex Abuse#Attorneys#Jury Selection#British
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
bloomberglaw.com

Maxwell Judge Teed Up for Senate Votes as Jackson Hearings Loom

The appellate nomination of Alison Nathan, the judge overseeing the sex-trafficking case of Ghislaine Maxwell, led a dozen judicial picks readied for Senate votes as members prepare for Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday filed motions to invoke cloture, or end debate,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Duke of York’s daughter named in High Court litigation

The Duke of York’s daughter Beatrice has featured in evidence given to a judge overseeing a High Court financial dispute between an elderly Turkish woman and a former banker.Princess Beatrice has been named in an affidavit given by Nebahat Isbilen, who is in her 70s, and has sued Selman Turk, a Turkish businessman based in London.A judge overseeing the dispute has been told that the  Duke of York was allegedly paid £750,000 for “assistance” he provided “in relation” to Mrs Isbilen’s passport.Both the duke and his ex-wife Sarah have been named in a recent ruling on the case by deputy...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

New York mobster Dominic Taddeo escapes federal custody in Florida

A western New York mobster who killed three men during the 1980s and failed in two other attempted hits has escaped from federal custody, authorities said. Dominic Taddeo, 64, of Rochester, escaped after going to an approved medical appointment on Monday in Florida and did not return, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. Taddeo, who had been imprisoned at a medium-security facility in Coleman, was transferred to a residential halfway house in February that works with incarcerated men and women scheduled for release, the newspaper reported.
COLEMAN, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
94K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy