This feels very much like it’s on the Epic end of the sliding scale, does it not. A word from the photographer: “This day came off the back of a very lengthy E-SE wind pattern. The region had not really seen a decent combination of swell and offshore conditions since TC Cody back in late January. There was a lot of east in the swell direction as the day progressed so most people were hunting further north up the beach expecting more size, but quietly back down the beach 600m or so were a handful of maybe eight crew on their own and waves like this were going unridden regularly. The shape was simply immaculate. This wave in particular completely exploded, it spat as hard as I’ve ever seen any wave do at this spot.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO