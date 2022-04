Dennis Dale Massey, 60, of Falcon, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in his home near Falcon. He was born April 16, 1961, in Waynesville, Mo. to Dale and Ruth (Camper) Massey. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Blakely Davis; one granddaughter, Danika Davis; Dean Towe, who was like a father to him; his stepfather, Bill Hale; and a special brother-in-law, Gerald Girens.

