DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Ashley River Park is set to open this weekend in Dorchester County. News 2 was on site for a sneak preview Monday. There are more than 80-acres at the current site, and Dorchester County is planning to add more than 100 additional acres across the street. Visitors will […]

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 18 DAYS AGO