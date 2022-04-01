Crude prices close books on tumultuous March

Oil price chart (Bloomberg)

Crude prices closed the books on a tumultuous March as markets were roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Crude futures experienced massive intraday swings, trading in a $37 band during the month.

The Biden administration’s decision Thursday to release 1 million barrels a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve daily over the next six months – for a record 180 million barrels – had the desired effect of cooling crude prices. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed below $100 for the first time in several weeks. WTI, which fell four of five trading days, fell $1.01 or 1 percent Friday to close at $99.27 and is down $14 from last Friday’s close of $113.90 a barrel, the steepest weekly drop since 2011. The posted price ended the week at $95.75, according to Plains All American.

Natural gas futures on the NYMEX enjoyed a good week, staying above the $5 barrier all week. Prices got off to a shaky start, falling 7 cents and 25 cents Monday and Tuesday before climbing 27 cents Wednesday, 4 cents Thursday and 8 cents Friday to end the week at $5.72 per Mcf, up from $5.51 at Monday’s close and $5.57 last Friday.

Michael Oestmann, president and chief executive officer of Tall City Exploration III, told the Reporter-Telegram by email the company had decided to increase activity before the run-up in oil prices.

“Tall City made the decision to ramp up from one to two drilling rigs in the summer of 2021, and we added a second rig in November,” he wrote. “Oil was in the 60s and 70s when we made the decision to increase activity. In other words, our activity plan was made prior to the run up in prices in 2022. We plan to continue at this activity level for the remainder of 2022, adding about 25 more wells to our production base this year. As a result, Tall City will exit 2022 at ~20,000 BOEPD, compared to ~6,000 BOEPD at year end 2021.”

He continued, “Please note, and I think this is a key point: Increasing drilling activity takes a long period of time – planning, permitting and coordinating supplies and services do not occur overnight, they require significant lead time. Secondly, given the current activity levels in the Permian Basin, securing services and supplies to add additional rigs is increasingly difficult. Again, it will take some time for services and supplies to catch up with increasing demand for those services and supplies.”

Considering the release of oil from the SPR, Oestmann noted, “As far as release of oil from the SPR’s impact on prices, history tells us that the impact is mild and temporary. This level of SPR release is historic in scale, so perhaps the impact will be more than what we’ve seen in the past. However, the long term and more sound solution is to increase production. “

He wanted to note that Tall City employees and friends donated a little more than $25,000 this week toward relief for Ukrainian refugees.

In a town hall discussing energy and the economy, Lutz Killian, senior economic policy advisor with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said that unless the shortfall of petroleum exports from Russia can be contained, “we’re looking at a large and persistent increase in oil prices in order to suppress demand to levels consistent with supply.”.

He listed a couple of scenarios that could impact what he called a “dismal outlook” for energy prices.

One is a shock or shocks that could significantly reduce global demand for crude. One such shock is currently taking place in China, which is locking down millions of citizens to combat a fresh COVID-19 outbreak. That will not only reduce Chinese demand for crude but ripple through supply chains and could impact global oil demand, reducing prices. That, he said, has already been seen in the recent retreat in oil prices.

A second scenario is the strong public support throughout Europe for banning energy imports from Russia, which would make it difficult for European financial institutions to fund those imports. Right now, he said, enough Russian petroleum is making it through despite sanctions that significant shortages are being avoided. But if that changes, he said the economic impact may trigger a response from Russians harmed by the sanctions.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst, The Americas with OANDA, wrote in his daily newsletter that “The knee-jerk selloff from the SPR announcement of the release of 1-million barrels a day from the SPR over the next six months won’t have a lasting impact on oil prices, so if geopolitical risks continue to intensify, oil will recover most of this week’s losses.”