ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Crude prices close books on tumultuous March

By Mella McEwen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilshm_0ewys0mq00
Oil price chart (Bloomberg)

Crude prices closed the books on a tumultuous March as markets were roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Crude futures experienced massive intraday swings, trading in a $37 band during the month.

The Biden administration’s decision Thursday to release 1 million barrels a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve daily over the next six months – for a record 180 million barrels – had the desired effect of cooling crude prices. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed below $100 for the first time in several weeks. WTI, which fell four of five trading days, fell $1.01 or 1 percent Friday to close at $99.27 and is down $14 from last Friday’s close of $113.90 a barrel, the steepest weekly drop since 2011. The posted price ended the week at $95.75, according to Plains All American.

Natural gas futures on the NYMEX enjoyed a good week, staying above the $5 barrier all week. Prices got off to a shaky start, falling 7 cents and 25 cents Monday and Tuesday before climbing 27 cents Wednesday, 4 cents Thursday and 8 cents Friday to end the week at $5.72 per Mcf, up from $5.51 at Monday’s close and $5.57 last Friday.

Michael Oestmann, president and chief executive officer of Tall City Exploration III, told the Reporter-Telegram by email the company had decided to increase activity before the run-up in oil prices.

“Tall City made the decision to ramp up from one to two drilling rigs in the summer of 2021, and we added a second rig in November,” he wrote. “Oil was in the 60s and 70s when we made the decision to increase activity. In other words, our activity plan was made prior to the run up in prices in 2022. We plan to continue at this activity level for the remainder of 2022, adding about 25 more wells to our production base this year. As a result, Tall City will exit 2022 at ~20,000 BOEPD, compared to ~6,000 BOEPD at year end 2021.”

He continued, “Please note, and I think this is a key point: Increasing drilling activity takes a long period of time – planning, permitting and coordinating supplies and services do not occur overnight, they require significant lead time. Secondly, given the current activity levels in the Permian Basin, securing services and supplies to add additional rigs is increasingly difficult. Again, it will take some time for services and supplies to catch up with increasing demand for those services and supplies.”

Considering the release of oil from the SPR, Oestmann noted, “As far as release of oil from the SPR’s impact on prices, history tells us that the impact is mild and temporary. This level of SPR release is historic in scale, so perhaps the impact will be more than what we’ve seen in the past. However, the long term and more sound solution is to increase production. “

He wanted to note that Tall City employees and friends donated a little more than $25,000 this week toward relief for Ukrainian refugees.

In a town hall discussing energy and the economy, Lutz Killian, senior economic policy advisor with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said that unless the shortfall of petroleum exports from Russia can be contained, “we’re looking at a large and persistent increase in oil prices in order to suppress demand to levels consistent with supply.”.

He listed a couple of scenarios that could impact what he called a “dismal outlook” for energy prices.

One is a shock or shocks that could significantly reduce global demand for crude. One such shock is currently taking place in China, which is locking down millions of citizens to combat a fresh COVID-19 outbreak. That will not only reduce Chinese demand for crude but ripple through supply chains and could impact global oil demand, reducing prices. That, he said, has already been seen in the recent retreat in oil prices.

A second scenario is the strong public support throughout Europe for banning energy imports from Russia, which would make it difficult for European financial institutions to fund those imports. Right now, he said, enough Russian petroleum is making it through despite sanctions that significant shortages are being avoided. But if that changes, he said the economic impact may trigger a response from Russians harmed by the sanctions.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst, The Americas with OANDA, wrote in his daily newsletter that “The knee-jerk selloff from the SPR announcement of the release of 1-million barrels a day from the SPR over the next six months won’t have a lasting impact on oil prices, so if geopolitical risks continue to intensify, oil will recover most of this week’s losses.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Petroleum#Crude Oil Prices#Oil Markets#Gas Prices#Bloomberg#Wti#Plains All American#Nymex#Tall City Exploration Iii
Reuters

U.S. oil exports surge, drawing crude away from storage hub

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil exports have climbed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and barrels of domestic oil that would typically go to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub are instead being exported via the Gulf Coast, traders said. The invasion threw the oil market into disarray, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

How Biden could lower gas prices

PRIMING THE PUMP — Oil prices hit a record high today, and President Joe Biden said they’re going to keep going up. Biden acknowledged his new Russian energy ban, which a large majority of Americans support, will mean higher gas prices in the U.S. Americans are already paying an average of $4.17 per gallon nationwide, the highest — before factoring in inflation — since 2008.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
WMAZ

Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not

The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
TRAFFIC
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
MarketWatch

Oil futures mark lowest finish in over 2 weeks as U.S. announces biggest-ever release from crude reserves

Oil futures dropped on Thursday as the U.S. announced its biggest-ever release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. It's "essentially a temporary measure designed to minimize the spring rally, and to that end, it could increase supplies marginally and thereby keep prices commensurately lower," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. "However, the war in Ukraine remains the overriding consideration and the possible loss of Russian output is the motivating factor." West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
728
Followers
589
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy