In the Thursday, March 17, edition of The Monroe News, the headline in BIG BOLD LETTERS, state Sen. Dale Zorn stated he supports the suspension of the state gas tax. Sen. Zorn does not acknowledge the fact that by law Michigan must have a balanced budget, which means to suspend the state gas tax and the estimated loss of approximately $750 million in revenue, there must be a reduction elsewhere to offset this. Nowhere in the article does Zorn mention where this reduction would take place.

MONROE, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO