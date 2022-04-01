Brewery struggles mean supply issues in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Whether your favorite adult beverage comes in a can or bottle, a local brewery owner said getting the drink is still a challenge.

Tom Hudson, the owner of Beer on Floyd, said he recently received a shipment for a product that took around four months to arrive.

Hudson said that while larger breweries do not face as many obstacles as smaller vendors, one thing is common in which product is easier for them to acquire.

“Bottles I would say are probably three times the issue that cans are from what I can tell and that affects both the large domestic vendors as well as the small crat vendors as well, smaller breweries,” Hudson said.

Hudson said he is still experiencing wait times as long as six months, but he is optimistic that the supply chain issues will gradually improve.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.