ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

Brewery struggles mean supply issues in Siouxland

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GREFf_0ewyrjGN00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Whether your favorite adult beverage comes in a can or bottle, a local brewery owner said getting the drink is still a challenge.

Tom Hudson, the owner of Beer on Floyd, said he recently received a shipment for a product that took around four months to arrive.

Siouxland community living in ‘food desert’ to open co-op grocery store

Hudson said that while larger breweries do not face as many obstacles as smaller vendors, one thing is common in which product is easier for them to acquire.

“Bottles I would say are probably three times the issue that cans are from what I can tell and that affects both the large domestic vendors as well as the small crat vendors as well, smaller breweries,” Hudson said.

Hudson said he is still experiencing wait times as long as six months, but he is optimistic that the supply chain issues will gradually improve.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

BUY LOCAL: Seventh Tap brews through supply chain struggles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the Seventh Tap gears up to celebrate one year of craft beer success at its permanent home on Linwood Avenue — the small brewery is also concurrently contending with supply chain issues and the consequences of record-high inflation. Sam Norton, a co-founder of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bay News 9

Supply chain issues puts strain on Finger Lakes chef’s business

The prices at the grocery stores are hitting wallets hard. Over the past year, shoppers paid more than 6.5% for items on the shelf. Inflation is at risk of growing even more, due to the current war in Ukraine. Goldman Sachs experts are expecting grocery store prices to rise another...
BUSINESS
NEWS10 ABC

Home renovation costs up with supply issues

Increased prices for lumber have driven up the cost to build a new house, and the cost of renovations. People getting ready to start on those home improvements may find higher prices. They may also find themselves waiting for materials needed for larger projects.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breweries#Food Desert#Brewery#Iowa#Food Drink#Kcau#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
94.1 KRNA

Elton John Will Perform in Iowa Tomorrow!

The Rocket Man is coming to the Hawkeye State. He may already be here!. Elton John, who was set to perform in Iowa's capital prior to the pandemic, will be holding his highly anticipated, rescheduled concert in Wells Fargo Arena tomorrow. Originally scheduled for June of 2020, John's show was...
DES MOINES, IA
NewsChannel 36

Global Supply Chain Issues Affect the Farming Community

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WENY) -- Supply chain issues are affecting many businesses and it's hitting home for one local farmer. Mark McCulloch, President of Schuyler County Farm Bureau, said farmers are preparing to adjust for the upcoming seasons. He said farms are already getting negatively affected. He talked about how his farm is getting by and what people should prepare for as the seasons get warmer.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
KCAU 9 News

Iowan organ donations make an impact and help Americans

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Losing a child is a parent’s worst nightmare. “Ben loved to travel and go on adventures with family and friends,” Amy Lewman said. Ben Lewman passed away three years ago at the age of 21, but his mother Amy said her son continues to make an impact in people’s lives. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy