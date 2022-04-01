ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fauci says COVID-19 cases could rise due to the BA.2 variant, data in Wisconsin show an increase in cases this week

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 10 hours ago

A couple weeks ago, Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, said that COVID-19 cases could rise due to the omicron subvariant .

"I would not be surprised if in the next few weeks we see somewhat of either a flattening of our diminution or maybe even an increase," Fauci told ABC News .

Although the state does not yet have data available showing that the BA.2 variant is responsible and it is still too early to tell if this is beginning of a new surge, but both average cases and positivity rate increased throughout the week in Wisconsin.

The seven-day average of daily cases is 371 and has increased daily since Sunday. The seven-day percent positive by test is 3.3% and has increased since its low mark of 2.7% last week.

Despite the prospect of another rise in cases, Fauci said he wasn't sure if a new surge would lead to more hospitalizations or deaths.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association , the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 164, which is the lowest mark this year and down more than 2,000 patients since its peak in January.

The number of deaths reported by the state Department of Health Services has also decreased dramatically in recent days. The seven-day average of daily deaths is 14, which is down 16 deaths from an average of 30 deaths a day a month ago.

On the vaccine front, the amount of people receiving a vaccine continues to decrease. The seven-day average of daily vaccine doses fell below 2,000 for the first time since the early days of vaccine availability.

Track COVID and the vaccine in Wisconsin: See the latest data on cases, deaths and administered doses

Latest COVID-19 numbers

  • New cases reported (Friday): 458
  • New deaths reported (Friday), confirmed: 10
  • New deaths reported (Friday), probable: 5
  • New deaths reported (this week), confirmed: 99
  • New deaths reported (this week), probable: 17
  • Number hospitalized: 164 (intensive care: 32); down 347 patients from a month ago
  • Seven-day average of daily cases: 371 (down 276 cases from one month ago)
  • Seven-day average of confirmed daily deaths: 14 (down 16 deaths from a month ago)
  • Seven-day average of new deaths reported within 30 days of death: 7 (down 3 deaths from a month ago)
  • Seven-day average positivity rate: 3.3% of all COVID-19 tests given
  • Total cases since the start of pandemic: 1,393,475
  • Total confirmed deaths: 12,800
  • Total probable deaths: 1,517

Latest vaccine numbers

  • Total doses administered: 9,390,283
  • Seven-day average of daily doses: 1,987
  • Weekly doses administered: 9,443 (as of Friday)
  • Total booster doses administered: 1,972,610
  • Seven-day average of daily booster doses: 1,055
  • Residents who have received one dose: 3,740,894 (64.1% of the population)
  • Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,543,922 (60.8% of the population)
  • Residents who have received a booster dose: 1,954,419 (33.5% of the population)
  • Residents ages 5 to 11 with at least one dose: 132,624 (27.2% of age group)
  • Residents ages 12 to 17 with at least one dose: 272,296 (61.3% of age group)
  • Residents ages 18 to 24 with at least one dose: 326,521 (60% of age group)
  • Residents ages 25 to 34 with at least one dose: 474,379 (64% of age group)
  • Residents ages 35 to 44 with at least one dose: 499,178 (69.1% of age group)
  • Residents ages 45 to 54 with at least one dose: 500,149 (71.6% of age group)
  • Residents ages 55 to 64 with at least one dose: 639,698 (78% of age group)
  • Residents 65 and older with at least one dose: 896,049 (85.5% of age group)

Variant case sequencing

State and private labs regularly do further tests on a portion of positive COVID-19 samples to find the prevalence of different variants of the virus. The numbers below are just a fraction of the total number of variant cases.

Omicron variant was identified in more than 99% of tests sequenced during the week starting Feb. 27. "Other variants" were identified in less than 1% of tests sequenced.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Fauci says COVID-19 cases could rise due to the BA.2 variant, data in Wisconsin show an increase in cases this week

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
WEAU-TV 13

Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seniors in Wisconsin whose driver’s licenses expired will soon have to make that trek back to the DMV. On Tuesday, the Dept. of Transportation announced its Division of Motor Vehicles’ extension of license expiration dates for residents who are 60 years old or older expires at the end of the month. Drivers that age whose licenses expired in January, February, or March of this year will have until March 31 to renew.
The Independent

People urged not to dismiss coughs and fever as Covid amid rise in TB cases

People are being urged not to dismiss a cough as Covid after figures showed a rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the decline in TB up to 2019 appears to have reversed, with cases increasing by 2.4% in England – from 4,615 in 2018 to 4,725 in 2019.While TB cases fell in 2020, most likely due to people staying away from the NHS during the pandemic, suggestions are that infections rose by more than 7% in 2021.Anyone with a cough, particularly those in groups at a higher risk of catching TB, are being urged not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gannett#Abc News
Outsider.com

Dr. Fauci Doesn’t Anticipate Major COVID Surge With Omicron BA.2 Subvariant

Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn’t believe that the newest COVID subvariant will cause a surge of cases. But don’t be shocked if numbers begin to swell. At issue is the Omicron subvariant BA.2. Scientists initially dubbed it the “stealth virus.” And we know it’s far more contagious than the original Omicron, which started rocking the United States in December. Some estimates put BA.2 as 80 percent more transmissible than its nasty cousin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
The Weather Channel

While COVID-19 is Less Deadly than Flu in the UK, Another Variant Could Change This: Infectious Diseases Expert

COVID-19 now could be less deadly than flu in the UK, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Hunter said, although he warned another variant could still change this. According to the Daily Mail, government figures indicate the virus had a mortality rate of around 0.2% before the ultra-transmissible strain erupted onto the scene.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Marissa Newby

Egg Prices Rise As Pathogenic Avian Flu Spreads In Commercial Flocks

A deadly avian influenza outbreak is gripping the East Coast and Midwest as farmers are forced to cull their flocks. Both wild populations and commercial populations are undergoing flock testing to track the spread of the virus. The spread is following flock patterns across the United States. The USDA is warning farmers to increase their bio security and monitor their operations.
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
WEAU-TV 13

More contagious Omicron variant picks up the pace in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the month nearly over, Wisconsin COVID-19 data indicate the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 is picking up its pace in the state. The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports a quarter (145 cases) of the COVID-19 cases tested for variant strains in March were BA.2, a subvariant of Omicron. Around 15%, or 92 cases detected, were that of BA.1.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy