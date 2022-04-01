Fauci says COVID-19 cases could rise due to the BA.2 variant, data in Wisconsin show an increase in cases this week

A couple weeks ago, Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, said that COVID-19 cases could rise due to the omicron subvariant .

"I would not be surprised if in the next few weeks we see somewhat of either a flattening of our diminution or maybe even an increase," Fauci told ABC News .

Although the state does not yet have data available showing that the BA.2 variant is responsible and it is still too early to tell if this is beginning of a new surge, but both average cases and positivity rate increased throughout the week in Wisconsin.

The seven-day average of daily cases is 371 and has increased daily since Sunday. The seven-day percent positive by test is 3.3% and has increased since its low mark of 2.7% last week.

Despite the prospect of another rise in cases, Fauci said he wasn't sure if a new surge would lead to more hospitalizations or deaths.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association , the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 164, which is the lowest mark this year and down more than 2,000 patients since its peak in January.

The number of deaths reported by the state Department of Health Services has also decreased dramatically in recent days. The seven-day average of daily deaths is 14, which is down 16 deaths from an average of 30 deaths a day a month ago.

On the vaccine front, the amount of people receiving a vaccine continues to decrease. The seven-day average of daily vaccine doses fell below 2,000 for the first time since the early days of vaccine availability.

Latest COVID-19 numbers

New cases reported (Friday): 458

458 New deaths reported (Friday), confirmed: 10

10 New deaths reported (Friday), probable: 5

5 New deaths reported (this week), confirmed: 99

99 New deaths reported (this week), probable: 17

17 Number hospitalized: 164 (intensive care: 32); down 347 patients from a month ago

164 (intensive care: 32); down 347 patients from a month ago Seven-day average of daily cases: 371 (down 276 cases from one month ago)

371 (down 276 cases from one month ago) Seven-day average of confirmed daily deaths: 14 (down 16 deaths from a month ago)

14 (down 16 deaths from a month ago) Seven-day average of new deaths reported within 30 days of death: 7 (down 3 deaths from a month ago)

7 (down 3 deaths from a month ago) Seven-day average positivity rate: 3.3% of all COVID-19 tests given

3.3% of all COVID-19 tests given Total cases since the start of pandemic: 1,393,475

1,393,475 Total confirmed deaths: 12,800

12,800 Total probable deaths: 1,517

Latest vaccine numbers

Total doses administered: 9,390,283

9,390,283 Seven-day average of daily doses: 1,987

1,987 Weekly doses administered: 9,443 (as of Friday)

9,443 (as of Friday) Total booster doses administered: 1,972,610

1,972,610 Seven-day average of daily booster doses: 1,055

1,055 Residents who have received one dose: 3,740,894 (64.1% of the population)

3,740,894 (64.1% of the population) Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,543,922 (60.8% of the population)

3,543,922 (60.8% of the population) Residents who have received a booster dose: 1,954,419 (33.5% of the population)

1,954,419 (33.5% of the population) Residents ages 5 to 11 with at least one dose: 132,624 (27.2% of age group)

132,624 (27.2% of age group) Residents ages 12 to 17 with at least one dose: 272,296 (61.3% of age group)

272,296 (61.3% of age group) Residents ages 18 to 24 with at least one dose: 326,521 (60% of age group)

326,521 (60% of age group) Residents ages 25 to 34 with at least one dose: 474,379 (64% of age group)

474,379 (64% of age group) Residents ages 35 to 44 with at least one dose: 499,178 (69.1% of age group)

499,178 (69.1% of age group) Residents ages 45 to 54 with at least one dose: 500,149 (71.6% of age group)

500,149 (71.6% of age group) Residents ages 55 to 64 with at least one dose: 639,698 (78% of age group)

639,698 (78% of age group) Residents 65 and older with at least one dose: 896,049 (85.5% of age group)

Variant case sequencing

State and private labs regularly do further tests on a portion of positive COVID-19 samples to find the prevalence of different variants of the virus. The numbers below are just a fraction of the total number of variant cases.

Omicron variant was identified in more than 99% of tests sequenced during the week starting Feb. 27. "Other variants" were identified in less than 1% of tests sequenced.

