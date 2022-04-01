ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Fourth suspect in Ulm Road mobile home park homicide arrested in Florida

By Jozsef Papp, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 10 hours ago
The fourth suspect in the March 18 shooting death of Alan Newsome was arrested in Florida.

Carlos Figueroa was taken into custody in Pinellas County, Florida, near Tampa, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

No timetable has been given into when Figueroa might be extradited to Georgia.

Previous coverage:Three arrested in Richmond County mobile home park homicide

T’zaiah La’Tonia Dukes, Ortegas Dwayne Jones and Brentin Armani Coleman were arrested last week on murder charges in Newsome's death. Newsome was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a driveway at Rosetown Mobile Home Park on Ulm Road.

According to arrest warrants, Newsome was struck twice on his head with an unknown object before being shot.

Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
