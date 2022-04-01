Fourth suspect in Ulm Road mobile home park homicide arrested in Florida

The fourth suspect in the March 18 shooting death of Alan Newsome was arrested in Florida.

Carlos Figueroa was taken into custody in Pinellas County, Florida, near Tampa, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

No timetable has been given into when Figueroa might be extradited to Georgia.

T’zaiah La’Tonia Dukes, Ortegas Dwayne Jones and Brentin Armani Coleman were arrested last week on murder charges in Newsome's death. Newsome was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a driveway at Rosetown Mobile Home Park on Ulm Road.

According to arrest warrants, Newsome was struck twice on his head with an unknown object before being shot.