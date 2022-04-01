ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alleged fraudster’s home ‘is owned by the Queen': Prestige Mayfair flat is a short stroll from Buckingham Palace

By David Wilkes
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 hours ago

The alleged fraudster at the heart of the legal battle over huge cash gifts to Prince Andrew has been living in a property owned by the Queen, court papers suggest.

Turkish businessman Selman Turk, 35, has lived in a multi-million-pound flat in a prestigious Mayfair address close to Buckingham Palace and the luxury shops of Piccadilly.

The flat is owned by 'The Queen's Most Excellent Majesty In Right Of Her Crown care of The Crown Estate Commissioners', Land Registry documents suggest.

The Crown Estate, which owns land and property across Britain, is owned by the monarch and funds the Royal Family via the Sovereign Grant.

There has been no 'obvious payment' from Mr Turk's bank accounts to the Crown Estate, witness statements lodged with the High Court claim.

Mr Turk is currently being sued by Turkish millionairess Nebahat Isbilen. Jonathan Tickner, from the law firm Peters & Peters which is representing her, said in a statement: 'Peters & Peters have been unable to ascertain on what basis Mr Turk has occupied the premises.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puUVr_0ewyqryK00
Turkish businessman Selman Turk, 35, has lived in a multi-million-pound flat in a prestigious Mayfair address close to Buckingham Palace and the luxury shops of Piccadilly

The businessman did not appear to be at home yesterday, and the property's concierge said he was 'not authorised' to talk about who lived there.

Mr Turk, a former Goldman Sachs banker, won an award at the Duke of York's Dragons' Den-style competition Pitch@Palace in November 2019. In a video posted on the Pitch@Palace Twitter account, he outlined how he was creating a new consumer-focused digital bank aimed at millennials.

Asked what problem the firm, called Heyman AI, was solving, Mr Turk replied: 'People's daily banking habits will be much easier and efficient.' The next evening Heyman AI won the People's Choice Award at Pitch@Palace. He was photographed shaking hands with the duke, who hosted the event.

Afterwards, in another video posted on Pitch@Palace's Twitter page, Mr Turk said: 'It was great seeing such a great amount of people here that is willing to help you.'

Heyman AI later went bust, and now it, Mr Turk, and his appearance at Pitch@Palace are at the centre of the extraordinary case unfolding at the High Court.

Mr Turk was not only the founder of Heyman AI but was also the financial adviser of Mrs Isbilen, 77.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MW9zm_0ewyqryK00
The flat is owned by 'The Queen's Most Excellent Majesty In Right Of Her Crown care of The Crown Estate Commissioners', Land Registry documents suggest

She claims to have been tricked into giving Prince Andrew £750,000 'by way of payment for assistance' with her passport and has told the High Court she believes the payment may have been connected to Mr Turk's appearance at the Pitch@Palace event. The prince has since repaid the cash after she alleged it was a scam.

Mr Turk disputes Mrs Isbilen's claims and says he has nothing to hide. He claims she decided 'on her own initiative' to pay the money to Andrew, saying she had met him and the Duchess of York numerous times, which she denies.

He denies Andrew 'could or would have used his connections' to assist with Mrs Isbilen's passport. Mr Turk's profile on the business networking website LinkedIn lists under education a BSc in information technology and management from University College London. It says he worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs in London for five years until 2016.

He reportedly married his wife Nurhuda Cevahir, described as an heiress, in Turkey in 2013.

Many guests were from the social and business worlds, and the country's then deputy prime minister Bulent Arinc, a friend of the Turk family, was a witness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0DV1_0ewyqryK00
Mr Turk disputes Mrs Isbilen's claims and says he has nothing to hide. He claims she decided 'on her own initiative' to pay the money to Andrew, saying she had met him and the Duchess of York numerous times, which she denies

Mr Arinc reportedly said it was 'the wedding of the two most distinguished families of Istanbul'. After leaving Goldman Sachs, Mr Turk was a co-founder and managing director of SG Financial Group, based in London's Park Lane.

His occupation was listed as 'investment adviser' and he resigned as a director of it in July 2019, according to Companies House.

He also founded a company in America called Naturlich Yoghurt, in 2018, his LinkedIn page says.

Mrs Isbilen alleges that Mr Turk invested some of her money in a company called Bethlehem LLC, which owns or owned 87.5 per cent of Naturlich, and says she does not recall having seen an agreement.

Mr Turk claims it was done with her knowledge and consent.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Queen Elizabeth May Never Live at Buckingham Palace Again

Queen Elizabeth has many homes — but it's unlikely she'll ever permanently return to the most famous among them, Buckingham Palace. The 95-year-old monarch, who has been based at Windsor Castle for two years since the start of the COVID pandemic, is not expected to return to the iconic London palace to live, The Sunday Times reported on March 6.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Operation Abbey: How the Queen left Windsor Castle in a Land Rover before swapping to her state limousine at Buckingham Palace...then entered Westminster Abbey through discreet side entrance in military-style plan

Wherever she goes she always makes an incredible entrance, with throngs of adoring royalists cheering and dozens of TV cameras watching her every step. But today the 95-year-old Queen made a quieter approach as she arrived at Westminster Abbey via a side door as she tried to avoid too many steps.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
tatler.com

A youthful portrait of a 25-year-old Princess Diana hits auction tomorrow

A portrait of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, which was taken in 1986 by Terence Donovan when the princess was 25 years old, is being auctioned this month at Bonhams. The photograph, a 20ins by 16ins portrait which depicts the young royal in a rich purple gown, is expected to sell for an estimated £15,000 tomorrow. According to the Mail Online, Diana was not a fan of the image, reportedly pulling a face and expressing her distaste in the candid statement, ‘Oh, I don't like that photo’.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry Not Attending Major Royal Engagements

Two important events on the royal calendar will be missing senior family members later this month. Buckingham Palace confirmed today that Queen Elizabeth has asked Prince Charles to take her place at Monday’s Commonwealth Day service in London. Royal sources tell BAZAAR.com that the monarch's decision comes with "regrets,"...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Will Not Return to the U.K. for Prince Philip Event After Queen Elizabeth II Misses Commonwealth Day Service

Royal retreat? Prince Harry will not return to the U.K. for an upcoming event in honor of his late grandfather Prince Philip. The news came as Queen Elizabeth II decided to skip the approaching Commonwealth Day Service following her COVID-19 battle. A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, March 11, that […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#Istanbul#Turkish#Land Registry#The Royal Family#The High Court#Peters Peters#Dragons#Pitch Palace Twitter
townandcountrymag.com

A Look Inside Queen Elizabeth's Complicated Relationship With Prince Andrew

You don’t have to delve too far into the royal archives to find two images, taken only five months apart, that now seem to represent different eras. They both feature Prince Andrew. In the first photo, taken in June 2019, the Duke of York has stepped onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the royal family to watch a military flyover. The sun is shining, and the Windsors are resplendent in their glinting medals and millinery. Andrew stands tall in the red uniform of colonel of the Grenadier Guards.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's homes will all undergo painstaking changes this weekend - report

The Queen has many royal residences throughout the United Kingdom, including Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle, and all of them will undergo painstaking changes this weekend when the clocks go forward an hour. Her Majesty has over 1,000 timepieces throughout her regal homes and adjusting them will be...
U.K.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Philip Allegedly Threatened To Throw Monarch Out Of Car After Her Majesty Yelped For Duke's Fast Driving, Biographer Claims

Prince Philip didn't like Queen Elizabeth making noise while he was driving fast and threatened her. Queen Elizabeth II couldn't help but react when her late husband drove fast. However, Prince Philip didn't like his wife's reaction one time and allegedly threatened to put her out of the car, according to a royal biographer.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: British Monarch No Longer A Symbol Of Power After Asking Prince Charles, Camilla To Represent Her In Commonwealth Day, Royal Biographer Claims

Queen Elizabeth "no longer looks like a power for the country" she represents, Angela Levin says. Queen Elizabeth II has remained physically and mentally fit for someone her age. In fact, Her Majesty still carries her royal duties as the head of the monarchy. However, a royal biographer claims that the Queen "no longer looks like a power for the country" as she goes through a "very difficult moment in her life" and as she paces herself through her Platinum Jubilee celebration.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Mail

Queen hosts two virtual audiences today and 'hopes to attend' Prince Philip memorial next week: Palace reveals details about Westminster Abbey service attended by royals and 500 guests on Tuesday

The Queen held a virtual audience today and hopes to attend a thanksgiving service to remember her late husband Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey next Tuesday despite her recent health issues, a Buckingham Palace source revealed today. Elizabeth II - currently in residence at Windsor Castle - appeared via a...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey. As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles, Prince William Shock: Prince Of Wales And Duke Of Cambridge 'Dismayed' Queen Elizabeth Chose Prince Andrew To Be Her Escort At Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Prince Charles and Prince William were dismayed Queen Elizabeth chose Prince Andrew as her escort. Prince Charles and Prince William were allegedly not on board with the idea of Prince Andrew escorting Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey during Prince Philip's memorial service. Both heirs were reportedly dismayed, especially that the move received an intense backlash from the public.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

The Queen Attends Prince Philip’s Memorial Service with Prince Andrew

Dozens of royals from around the world, 700 charities and organizations, and a sea of close family and friends gathered at the memorial service for Prince Philip. The event, held at Westminster Abbey Tuesday, March 29, was a true celebration of the late Duke of Edinburgh’s life and legacy.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Son Reportedly Trying To Replace Prince Philip As Monarch's Closest Confidante While Prince William, Prince Charles Continue Royal Duties?

Prince Andrew is allegedly trying to replace Prince Philip as Queen Elizabeth's confidante. Prince Andrew escorted the Queen to Prince Philip's funeral service putting him front and center during the event. While his presence raised some eyebrows, it also sparked various speculations. According to a recent report, he is allegedly positioning himself to replace the late Duke of Edinburgh as his mom's confidante.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

326K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy