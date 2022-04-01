Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out Massachusetts’ here

Every U.S. state has something it’s proud of—and that’s especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or breezing through Seattle without a piping-hot cup of coffee? Sometimes it’s the signature drink that helps to solidify a destination’s character.

There is no hard-and-fast rule when it comes to defining a state’s signature drink. Some states even have drinks that are designated as their official state beverages. In fact, the most popular state beverage across the country is, believe it or not, milk— 19 states claim milk as their official state beverage. And then there are other states that are well-known for their drinks, like Nebraska and its Red Beer, a concoction of beer and tomato juice similar to Mexico’s “Ojo Rojo” hangover cure. There are also drinks like sweet tea with vodka from South Carolina or Jack Daniel’s from Tennessee. These drinks are state icons, even if they don’t have official state symbol status. Tourists and locals alike always seem to find a reason to seek them out and do a taste test for themselves in order to embrace the flavors of our 50 states.

So what are the signature drinks from every state? Stacker looked at official state websites, news, culinary profiles, and historic reports that tie specific beverages to states across the country. Some states had several drinks in the running, so in those cases, the majority ruled.

Are you ready to discover signature beverages from across the country? In fact, do you even know the signature drink from your home state? Read on to discover which drink is your state’s favorite, or explore the entire national list here .

Massachusetts: Cranberry juice

Known for its beautiful crimson cranberry bogs, it’s no wonder Massachusetts chose cranberry juice at its state drink in 1970, according to CBS Boston. In fact, Ocean Spray is based in Massachusetts.

Connecticut: Moscow mule

While the name leads one to believe that this cocktail is Russian in origin, it’s far more Connecticuter in reality. According to the Hartford Courant, the Moscow mule was invented by John G. Martin of G.F. Heublein Brothers of Hartford, a spirits and food distributor. He named it the Moscow mule because it contains vodka, which actually is associated with Russia, while “mule” is the term for the group of drinks prepared with ginger beer and citrus.

New Hampshire: Apple cider

When autumn rolls around, New England’s apple orchards come alive with activity. Tourists flock from all around for apple picking and to sip a mug of hot apple cider, which happens to be the official drink of New Hampshire since 2010. There are more than 1,400 acres of orchards in the state , according to State Symbols USA.

