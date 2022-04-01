ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out Massachusetts’ here

By Stacker, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170AWa_0ewyqpCs00

Every U.S. state has something it’s proud of—and that’s especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or breezing through Seattle without a piping-hot cup of coffee? Sometimes it’s the signature drink that helps to solidify a destination’s character.

There is no hard-and-fast rule when it comes to defining a state’s signature drink. Some states even have drinks that are designated as their official state beverages. In fact, the most popular state beverage across the country is, believe it or not, milk— 19 states claim milk as their official state beverage. And then there are other states that are well-known for their drinks, like Nebraska and its Red Beer, a concoction of beer and tomato juice similar to Mexico’s “Ojo Rojo” hangover cure. There are also drinks like sweet tea with vodka from South Carolina or Jack Daniel’s from Tennessee. These drinks are state icons, even if they don’t have official state symbol status. Tourists and locals alike always seem to find a reason to seek them out and do a taste test for themselves in order to embrace the flavors of our 50 states.

So what are the signature drinks from every state? Stacker looked at official state websites, news, culinary profiles, and historic reports that tie specific beverages to states across the country. Some states had several drinks in the running, so in those cases, the majority ruled.

Are you ready to discover signature beverages from across the country? In fact, do you even know the signature drink from your home state? Read on to discover which drink is your state’s favorite, or explore the entire national list here .

Massachusetts: Cranberry juice

Known for its beautiful crimson cranberry bogs, it’s no wonder Massachusetts chose cranberry juice at its state drink in 1970, according to CBS Boston. In fact, Ocean Spray is based in Massachusetts.

Continue reading to see other signature drinks in your region.

Connecticut: Moscow mule

While the name leads one to believe that this cocktail is Russian in origin, it’s far more Connecticuter in reality. According to the Hartford Courant, the Moscow mule was invented by John G. Martin of G.F. Heublein Brothers of Hartford, a spirits and food distributor. He named it the Moscow mule because it contains vodka, which actually is associated with Russia, while “mule” is the term for the group of drinks prepared with ginger beer and citrus.

New Hampshire: Apple cider

When autumn rolls around, New England’s apple orchards come alive with activity. Tourists flock from all around for apple picking and to sip a mug of hot apple cider, which happens to be the official drink of New Hampshire since 2010. There are more than 1,400 acres of orchards in the state , according to State Symbols USA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
New Hampshire State
State
South Carolina State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Live 95.9

These 11 Baby Names are Banned in Massachusetts

Massachusetts certainly has some strange laws and we've covered many of them in previous articles. You can check out 31 Strange Massachusetts laws by going here. In addition to some of the strange laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts, other laws do seem to make some sense including naming laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Cbs#Russia#Citrus#Food Drink#Jack Daniel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Q97.9

Small Maine Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State

'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder' is likely a phrase you've heard dozens of times. The general meaning of that phrase is that while one person may view something as unsightly, another could find it stunning. So to any of our friends in the small, hard-working town of Howland, Maine, this isn't personal. According to the website Travel A Lot, the small town of just over 1,000 people has been deemed the 'ugliest' in the entire state.
HOWLAND, ME
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy