ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

expERIEnce Children’s Museum receives grant for expansion

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oi3wE_0ewyqCDt00

A local youth attraction received funding for expansion that would allow for more community engagement.

expERIEnce Children’s Museum received a grant of $100,000 from Ronald McDonald House Charities that would go towards providing more educational opportunities for children.

“It’s actually for our new museum. If you stop down, you’ll see we’ve already broken ground and we started construction. These dollars will actually go towards a creativity space in the new museum right outside of our art studio,” said Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director of expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The creative space will include a kaleidoscope, stop animation, a virtual Erie and more.

Charity pledges $100K to expERIEnce Children’s Museum

Staff plans to maximize their efforts for children to have a better experience.

“Now we can spread out. We’ll be able to properly take on field trips. We’re expanding our age range past kids into fourth and fifth grade now. We’ll have programming for kids through middle school. We’ll have three classrooms as opposed to one. We’ll also go from 25 exhibits to 150,” Brosig said.

One of the new exhibits is the “My Erie” space that expanded the second floor exhibit of local businesses and added a farm, another grocery store, animal rescue and more.

The expansion will include over 100 new exhibits that they hope will allow for more community involvement.

“When children come to the museum, you’re seeing people. You aren’t not in the same school district that you’d be in and seeing the same children that you would see over and over again. You can come here and you’re meeting kids from everywhere,” said Olivia Wickline, Marketing and Events Coordinator at expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Staff plan on operating out of the two-story addition in the new museum for a year while the current building receives renovations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
YourErie
YourErie

6K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow YourErie and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WISH-TV

Children’s Museum makes additions to ‘Dinosphere’ exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is showing off new additions to the “Dinosphere.”. The exhibit originally opened 18 years ago and reopens Saturday. Melissa Pederson, the exhibit’s developer, spoke with Daybreak on Friday. Pederson discussed why the “Dinosphere” has been such a huge...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Atlanta News

Superhero Science Day Programming at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Guests are invited to the Museum to celebrate Superhero Science Day! Kiddos will engage in hands-on activities inspired by some of their favorite superheroes. On Stage, exploration of force and motion will help little ones sharpen their superhero skills. An exciting science show demonstrates combustion while learning about The Human Torch. The science bar activity features the creation of stretchy slime inspired by Elastigirl Children and caregivers can explore the science of bioluminescence using The Green Lantern at the Art Studio by creating their own glow in the dark super hero masks. At the Innovation Station, kids will learn about aerodynamics by designing a jet airplane like Wonder Woman’s!
ATLANTA, GA
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

The New Immersive Dinosphere At The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Now Open

Take a look inside The Dinosphere inside of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis has so much to offer families in Indiana. You could spend the whole day there and probably not experience everything in the museum. However, there is one immersive exhibit inside of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis that you have got to take the time to see. Especially if you love dinosaurs!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Erie, PA
Entertainment
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
bizjournals

Betty Brinn Children's Museum extends hours of operation

The Betty Brinn Children's Museum is extending its hours of operations to soon be open six days a week. The museum at 929 E. Wisconsin Ave. will add in Wednesday hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning March 23. The Betty Brinn was already open Thursday through Monday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
MUSEUMS
Pantagraph

'Healthy Me' exhibit awarded at Children's Discovery Museum

NORMAL — The Children’s Discovery Museum’s “Healthy Me” exhibit has been honored by the Illinois Association of Museums. The exhibit, which opened on the first floor of the museum in May 2021, won the association’s Award of Excellence, announced virtually during the annual awards ceremony.
NORMAL, IL
KAAL-TV

SPARK, Children's Museum names Executive Director

(ABC 6 News) - SPARK, Children's Museum of Rochester has named a new Executive Director. Heather Nessler joins the team at SPARK with an extensive background in leadership, marketing, and communications with over 20 years of experience in various environments, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. For the past...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFOX 14

El Paso Children's Museum and Science Center named 'La Nube'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Children's Museum and Science Center was named "La Nube" The Shape of Imagination Wednesday. The announcement was made at Aoy Elementary School at 10 a.m. La Nube means “The Cloud” in Spanish and refers to the giant cloud-shaped building under construction...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Museum#Animal Rescue#Art Studio#Creativity#Experience Children#Museum Staff
Atlanta News

Girl Scout Coding Workshop Programming at Children's Museum of Atlanta

During Session B, the Museum will offer special Girl Scout coding activities. Girl Scouts can visit the Stage, Science Bar and Innovation Station to complete all of the requirements for the Coding for Good: Coding Basics badge for both Brownie and Daisy scout levels. On the Stage, guests can enjoy a Magic Card Flip and Dance Off at 2 p.m., where they will learn about Grace Hopper, parity bits, computer comments and more. The Innovation Station will feature pixel art and allow little ones to explore sorting algorithms while learning about influential computer scientists and mathematicians, including Annie Easley and Eva Tardos. Girl Scouts can put their coding skills to the test at the Science Bar as they learn about programmers Yoky Matsuoka and Ada Lovelace.
ATLANTA, GA
99.9 KTDY

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Visual Art
KNOE TV8

Upcoming events at the Northeast Louisiana Children's Museum!

The Catfish Cabin has been an iconic symbol on Louisville Avenue for decades. The family has been serving the area for 50 years, and brothers Russell and David Hearn know the skills it takes to keep a place going for that long. Gov. Edwards proposes raises for teachers and police...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Imagine Picasso’ is next immersive art event at Pullman Yards

After the success of the multimedia Van Gogh experience, Pullman Yards is hosting a new immersive art event focused on another master – Pablo Picasso. “Imagine Picasso,” which opens today and continues through June 19, features more than 200 works from the iconic painter using 90 projectors that puts visitors inside and up close to […] The post ‘Imagine Picasso’ is next immersive art event at Pullman Yards appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
VISUAL ART
FOX Carolina

Summer camps available at the Children's Museum of the Upstate

Darla Crowe caught the impacts of a tornado that passed through Rolling Hills Road in Six Mile on Wednesday. Medal of Honor recipients accredited to South Carolina. March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day. Here is a look at the service members who have received the Medal of Honor accredited to South Carolina.
SIX MILE, SC
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Central Washington Ag Museum reopens with guided audio tours on your phone

UNION GAP, Wash. — After a two-year closure, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum will reopen Saturday with new smartphone-guided audio tours. At the grand reopening celebration, visitors will be able to pick up a card at the main gate with a code that will allow them to download the audio tours on their phone and listen to descriptions of 33 different exhibits.
AGRICULTURE
YourErie

Loving Giving Local: Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

Elmwood Gardens has been serving Erie for 90 years. As part of the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, Elmwood Gardens offers independent living, personal care, skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation, all under one roof. “As people’s care needs change, maybe they need more care or perhaps less care, they can receive it all under one building without […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Lead Free Promise Project holds family information session

The Lead Free Promise Project (LFPP) hosted an information session in Crawford County on Thursday, March 31. The LFPP partnered with the Meadville Family YMCA and Allegheny College to hold the session, which began with a press conference. Residents throughout Crawford and Warren County spoke with health and human service agencies to learn what they […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
cryptoslate.com

This unique NFT Artwork was designed to raise money for Ukrainian Children

As an interactive NFT, Mariupol is a living piece of art. It consists of 13 different layers, with each layer having between two to four unique states. The master owner of Mariupol can choose the final appearance from amongst these states. Mariupol will be available for 14 collectors; one master...
DESIGN
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy