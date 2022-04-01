expERIEnce Children’s Museum receives grant for expansion

A local youth attraction received funding for expansion that would allow for more community engagement.

expERIEnce Children’s Museum received a grant of $100,000 from Ronald McDonald House Charities that would go towards providing more educational opportunities for children.

“It’s actually for our new museum. If you stop down, you’ll see we’ve already broken ground and we started construction. These dollars will actually go towards a creativity space in the new museum right outside of our art studio,” said Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director of expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The creative space will include a kaleidoscope, stop animation, a virtual Erie and more.

Staff plans to maximize their efforts for children to have a better experience.

“Now we can spread out. We’ll be able to properly take on field trips. We’re expanding our age range past kids into fourth and fifth grade now. We’ll have programming for kids through middle school. We’ll have three classrooms as opposed to one. We’ll also go from 25 exhibits to 150,” Brosig said.

One of the new exhibits is the “My Erie” space that expanded the second floor exhibit of local businesses and added a farm, another grocery store, animal rescue and more.

The expansion will include over 100 new exhibits that they hope will allow for more community involvement.

“When children come to the museum, you’re seeing people. You aren’t not in the same school district that you’d be in and seeing the same children that you would see over and over again. You can come here and you’re meeting kids from everywhere,” said Olivia Wickline, Marketing and Events Coordinator at expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

Staff plan on operating out of the two-story addition in the new museum for a year while the current building receives renovations.

