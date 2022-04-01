ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Fire causes evacuation at Ballou Park Shopping Center

 10 hours ago

Danville, VA – A fire started at Roses department store in Ballou Park...

WJTV 12

Car catches fire in front of Jackson shopping center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An electrical fire caused a car to burst into flames in Jackson on Friday, March 25. The Jackson Fire Department were on the scene for over an hour trying to extinguish the flame. The driver said it started when she tried to use a portable air pump to inflate a flat […]
JACKSON, MS
Idaho State Journal

Fire destroys local mobile home, causes evacuations

CHUBBUCK — A fire destroyed a mobile home here on Saturday night and caused nearby residents to be evacuated, authorities said. The fire at the mobile home on Circle Inn Drive behind the Smith's supermarket was reported around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. The residence was fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived and police temporarily evacuated several nearby mobile homes as a precaution. Firefighters extinguished the flames but the residence was a total loss. We have received no reports that the blaze resulted in any injuries. Authorities have not yet said what might have caused the fire. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
CHUBBUCK, ID
WJCL

Fire reignites at Savannah recycling center as officials search for cause

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County emergency officials have part of Savannah's Louisville Road closed after a fire at a recycling center reignited Tuesday. Officials say Louisville Rd. between Telfair Rd. and Menter Dr. will be closed until Wednesday morning. Savannah Fire and CEMA are working with officials from Green...
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
WATE

School evacuated due to fire in bathroom

Students and staff at Hardin Valley Academy in West Knox County were able to re-enter the school after being evacuated Tuesday morning after a small fire in a girls’ restroom on campus, according to the Karns Fire Department. WATE Midday News.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation Order Moves to Warning for Hollister Ranch Fire

As of noon on Sunday, the evacuation order will be downgraded to a warning for those living near the Hollister Ranch fire. The "Hollister Fire" has now reached 100 acres and is 20% contained, primarily impacting rural areas and backcountry terrain. Evacuation orders for those living on the Gaviota coast...
GAVIOTA, CA
KOLD-TV

Brush fire causes evacuations in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities evacuated several residents as a brush fire spread down a nearby river bed on Wednesday, March 16. According to authorities, the fire is near Bowers and Sanders Road, south of Highway 82 and east of Highway 90. Several residents in the Bowers area evacuated for their safety.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
BBC

Property evacuated as crews tackle Penryn bungalow fire

Three fire engines are tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Cornwall. Smoke was seen coming from the detached bungalow and the adjacent property has been evacuated, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said. The emergency services were called to Trewarton Road in Penryn at about 12:50 GMT following reports of...
ACCIDENTS
WTOP

Man who opened fire at White Oak Shopping Center sentenced

A Derwood man has been sentenced after opening fire at a shopping center last year in Silver Spring, Maryland. Abdul Fossett, 19, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, with all but seven years suspended. Bullets flew right outside store entrances at the White Oak Shopping Center on...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Seacoast Current

‘Spray’ Incident Causes Evacuation of Dover Bowl

First responders were called to Dover Bowl on Sunday night after something was sprayed that caused several people to became sick. The Rollinsford Fire Department said they evacuated, metered, and ventilated the building on Central Avenue in Dover on the border with Rollinsford. Those who felt ill were checked over by members of the Dover Fire Ambulance & York Ambulance squads. No one was hospitalized according to fire officials.
The Independent

11-year-old boy rescued from four-metre-deep manhole at petrol station

Fire crews were called to rescue an 11-year-old boy who had fallen down a manhole at a petrol station last night.The incident happened shortly before 7pm in Dungannon, County Tyrone, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told the PA news agency.Officers used specialist breathing apparatus and a harness to rescue the boy from the four-metre-deep hole some 40 miles west of Belfast.The boy was conscious but had suffered minor injuries to his back. He was transported to to Craigavon Area Hospital for further checks, the BBC reported.
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Firefighters rescue kitten trapped inside owner's bathroom wall

March 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain responded to a home where an 8-week-old kitten became trapped inside a bathroom wall only six hours after being brought to the house. The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said in a Facebook post that the Red Watch crew from Wallsend Community Fire Station responded to Danielle Douglas' home when the kitten became trapped inside the bathroom wall.
ANIMALS
The Butner-Creedmoor News

Shopping for a Cause scheduled for Sunday

The 3rd Annual Paws for Granville Shopping for a Cause Day will be held Sunday, March 27 at the Barn at Vino in Stem from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. There will be a wide selection of vendors on site with something special for everyone — just in time for Mother’s Day and spring graduations. Funds raised go to spay and neuter programs for companion animals in Granville County. Additional information available at facebook.com/pawsforgranville.
STEM, NC

