Dennis Rodman is considered to be one of the greatest defenders in the history of the NBA. Rodman was part of two of the greatest teams in NBA history, playing for the 80s Detroit Pistons, and the Chicago Bulls from 1995 to 1998. Rodman won 5 championships in his career, but perhaps the championships he is most proud of are the ones he won with Chicago while defeating the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO