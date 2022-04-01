ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian refugee students could soon make way to Erie

By Chelsea Swift
Governor Tom Wolf is proposing legislation to aid Ukrainian resettlement efforts in Pennsylvania.

The Erie community could soon see Ukrainian refugee students.

“There are going to be Ukrainian refugees coming to Erie. Through United Way of Erie County’s community schools, we will be doing a focused effort towards the students that are coming into our community schools,” said Laurie Root, United Way of Erie County President.

Erie’s Public Schools have English language teachers in every building across the district. The Director of Educational Services said they are working on more ways to support students.

“An initiative that we’re going to begin to work on is a lot of trauma enforced training. It will not only benefit immigrant and refugee students, but all students in Erie,” said Karin Ryan, Director of Educational Services at Erie’s Public Schools.

“We particularly contract with the USCRI and MCRC for translation services, so we are able to communicate well with our families. We also have different translation devices. I think those partnerships with the translators are really key and important,” Ryan said.

The United States Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, along with other organizations, work with the enrollment department at Erie’s Public Schools to get the students set up.

“It’s wonderful when we can establish communities with such diverse populations. Our children are able to learn from one another and get a world perspective that many students may not get living in less diverse places. We really view it as an asset,” Ryan said.

