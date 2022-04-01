ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WV

Salem residents express concern over historical barn

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s01hV_0ewyp5AG00

SALEM, W.Va. – Salem residents are expressing their concerns with the scheduled demolition of the historical red barn in the city’s park.

The barn also called the Greenbrier Billy Community Center, was dedicated in the 1970s to Salem’s First Revolutionary War Veteran, William Davis.

Davis has a living relative, Geoffrey Steele, who still lives in Salem. Steele said he grew up with the barn always there, and it’s been used for weddings, clogging dances and other events throughout his lifetime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtVHa_0ewyp5AG00
The red barn in Salem’s City Park, also known as the Greenbrier Billy Community Center (WBOY Image)
Benedum Civic Center approved for upgrades

He said it hurts to see the city tear down the building he knew to love, even when residents like himself offered to help fix it.

“We’re trying our best, and that’s why we wanted to sort of take a little bit of load off of the city and take it under a different, sort of, let volunteers, let Acts of Compassion do the grant writing for it, and they just wouldn’t do it,” said Steele.

Steele said that he, along with other residents, was willing to write grants and find the funding to fix up the barn.

According to Steele, the barn was scheduled to be demolished on March 20, but the building is still standing as of April 1.

The City of Salem did not respond to our requests in time for publication.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
WBOY 12 News

New thrift store opens in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – On Thursday, a Nutter Fort thrifting business moved and opened a new store in Bridgeport. Our Finds Your Treasures is a thrift store specializing in new and used furniture, located right next to Goodwill, inside the Bridgeport Plaza. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held with Bridgeport city officials this afternoon. The business […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WSAZ

Residents concerned over proposed location of new jail

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Plans to build a new jail in Lawrence County are no secret. WSAZ first reported on that back in November when the county was awarded $16.8 million in grant money from the state. But while a proposed sales tax levy is on the ballot to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, WV
Government
Salem, WV
Sports
City
Salem, WV
WAAY-TV

Sheffield residents voice concern over potential flea market shutdown

The threat of abolishing a business accused of operating illegally in Sheffield has some residents feeling a bit uneasy. City leaders say a flea market that runs Fridays and Saturdays in the Town Plaza shopping center in Sheffield is not operating within the city’s codes and ordinances. William Burge...
SHEFFIELD, AL
CBS Pittsburgh

South Hills Residents Raise Concerns Over Drinking Water

BROOKLINE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some neighbors in the South Hills have questions about a recent change in the look and taste of their drinking water. They reached out to KDKA investigator Meghan Schiller and asked, “What’s going on with the water?” Forget about the taste, Tammy Garvin said she can’t stand the smell. “I don’t trust it. Even though they said it’s ok, you just don’t trust it,” said Garvin. She’s a Brookline grandmother who said she won’t even give the water to her grandchildren. She joined the conversation about the water on her neighborhood’s Facebook page, keeping her comment short and sweet; “I just...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#City Park#Express#Uban Construction#Wboy Image#Benedum Civic Center
WISH-TV

Van Bibber Lake residents concerned over brown, sandy water

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — For some people living along Van Bibber Lake in Putnam County, the simple act of turning on a faucet can be cause for concern. Becky Taylor has lived on the lake for the last nine years. She says she’s had issues with her water the entire time.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler area MPO approves Waljim extension plan as residents express concerns

The extension of Waljim Street was approved Thursday by the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Policy Committee. The street extension is part of a conceptual plan that will connect West Grande Boulevard to Market Square Boulevard. The approval of this extension was an amendment to Tyler’s Master Street Plan.
TYLER, TX
WBOY 12 News

WVU Jackson’s Mill host business after hours

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and West Virginia University Jackson’s Mill hosted a business after hours in the new Annette S. Boggs Steam Education Center Thursday night. Chamber officials said they try and hold after hours events monthly throughout the county, and that they are trying to add new events to add […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy