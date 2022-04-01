Salem residents express concern over historical barn

SALEM, W.Va. – Salem residents are expressing their concerns with the scheduled demolition of the historical red barn in the city’s park.

The barn also called the Greenbrier Billy Community Center, was dedicated in the 1970s to Salem’s First Revolutionary War Veteran, William Davis.

Davis has a living relative, Geoffrey Steele, who still lives in Salem. Steele said he grew up with the barn always there, and it’s been used for weddings, clogging dances and other events throughout his lifetime.

The red barn in Salem’s City Park, also known as the Greenbrier Billy Community Center (WBOY Image)

He said it hurts to see the city tear down the building he knew to love, even when residents like himself offered to help fix it.

“We’re trying our best, and that’s why we wanted to sort of take a little bit of load off of the city and take it under a different, sort of, let volunteers, let Acts of Compassion do the grant writing for it, and they just wouldn’t do it,” said Steele.

Steele said that he, along with other residents, was willing to write grants and find the funding to fix up the barn.

According to Steele, the barn was scheduled to be demolished on March 20, but the building is still standing as of April 1.

The City of Salem did not respond to our requests in time for publication.

