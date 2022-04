ORONO (WGME) – The University of Maine football team held its first spring practice Wednesday under new head coach Jordan Stevens. The Black Bears’ first scrimmage is set for April 9, with their first spring game set for April 23. Stevens, a Maine native and former Black Bear defensive end, says the main goal for spring camp is fundamentals and working on depth. It's all about learning and getting better each and every day.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO