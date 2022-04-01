ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgehampton, NY

Meadowlark Lane Modern Estate Sells For $17.75 Million

By Opinion
27east.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA 1-acre modern estate in Bridgehampton with ocean views changed hands for $17.75 million just before the turn of the year. Built in 2014, the main house at 81 Meadowlark Lane has a marble entry and double-height foyer. The ground floor continues with a large living room with a...

