WASHINGTON — Vulnerable lawmakers from throughout the country are set to rake in federal cash for home-state projects after a major spending bill included the first round of earmarks in more than a decade. Members from both political parties began requesting thousands of projects last year when U.S. House and Senate leaders resurrected what’s called […] The post Return of earmarks a boon for members of Congress facing midterm battles appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 DAYS AGO