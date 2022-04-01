ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NASCAR: Is the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Just What the Doctor Ordered for Denny Hamlin?

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsDpy_0ewyoFVy00

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin just loves to drive in Richmond. His record on the track there is pretty sweet. So, is this trip to Richmond for this Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 going to help him out this season? Let the NASCAR Cup Series driver’s tale of the tape set some concerns to the side. Hamlin did not like what went down at Atlanta Motor Speedway and made no bones about it, either.

NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Ready To Change His Path At Richmond

So far this season, as you can tell, Hamlin is putting up a lot of 0-fors in wins, top 5 finishes, and top 10 finishes. Add this to boot: His average finishing spot in 2022 is 24th. Yikes. That’s not the driver so many fans know and love. Let’s turn our attention to the Richmond numbers and those are through 30 starts on the track. He has three wins, 15 top 5s, 19 top 20s, and an average finishing place of 8.8.

We’re going to go ahead and say that Hamlin will get back quickly. Who knows? It might be the spark that he needs for the rest of the season. Imagine posting his first victory this Cup Series season at Richmond. He’s hoping that a repeat of what happened in Las Vegas will not happen this Sunday.

Atlanta Finish Haunted Hamlin A Whole Lot and Blamed Himself For Issues

But let’s spend a minute about his response to his finish at Atlanta in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. “We had a really fast FedEx Camry,” he said, according to Sports Illustrated. “I was just trying to help Kyle (Larson) there and I just needed to let him go off turn four.” Hamlin said the Atlanta Motor Speedway gets light there and the car starts to lift up.

He adds “and that’s where I needed to back off of him and I just didn’t and spun him out.” Hamlin said “it is a shame” as to what happened in the race.

“Our car was really fast,” Denny Hamlin said. “We definitely slowed after the first part of the damage; we were involved in that first wreck.”

This early season has been problematic, to say the least, for Hamlin. He is putting the blame on himself. “I’m just making some bad decisions,” Hamlin said. “It’s easy in retrospect to say I should have done this, and I should have done that, but in the moment, you are trying to battle for some stage points there and we’ve got good grip, and I’m pushing him, and everything is going well and then all of a sudden the car lifts up and he’s gone. Just split-second decision making.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Outsider.com
Outsider.com

431K+

Followers

46K+

Posts

153M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR’s Alex Bowman on Ross Chastain’s Final Lap Move to Win Circuit of the Americas: ‘I Would’ve Done the Same S—‘

This weekend NASCAR had a great set of races at the Circuit of the Americas road course and Alex Bowman almost got another win. Unfortunately for the No. 48 driver, it wasn’t meant to be. He made a strong move near the end of the race while in overtime. Despite a great move past his competitors, he did not take the checkered flag.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Joey Logano Weighs In on Fans Comparing the Sport to WWE

Joey Logano would like a word with some NASCAR fans. They think their beloved motorsports franchise is becoming like the WWE. Yes, like pro wrestling. What? Yes, that’s what we are asking ourselves, too. These NASCAR fans watch their favorite drivers duke it out (in cars, OK) every Sunday. They go out there and do their best to win. Pardon me, but we have not seen any chair shots or Stone Cold Stunners lately.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Richmond, VA
Sports
Outsider.com

NASCAR: This Kyle Busch Interview After He Wrecked at Atlanta Is Peak Kyle Busch

Star NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was in peak interview form after his wreck during the Folds Of Honor QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Busch, of course, competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s the driver of the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch currently sits at ninth on the all-time Cup wins list with 59. That is the most out of any active driver. However, despite all of his professional experience, Busch has been known in the past to get a little frustrated after a tough day at the track.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Reason for Brad Keselowski’s Serious Penalty Still Remains Unknown

Following the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, NASCAR officials slammed Brad Keselowski and his team with a severe penalty for modifying a standardized part. Though his punishment didn’t quite break the record for stiffest penalty of all time, it came close. The illegal modification cost RFK Racing 100 driver points, 100 owner points, 10 playoff points, and $100,000 in fines.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denny Hamlin
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Faces Criticism in Comparison to Kurt Busch

Bubba Wallace is facing criticism for his NASCAR driving efforts this season and that was before losing a tire while at COTA. His new teammate this season is Kurt Busch, a bona fide winner on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. The criticism comes into play when comparing the two teammates and that’s also something Bubba Wallace may still be getting used to during the current season, too.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Geoff Bodine’s Record Still Stands 25 Years Later

Records come and go, but one Atlanta qualifying track speed mark stands 25 years later. And longtime NASCAR racer Geoff Bodine almost hit 200 mph doing it. Sure, track pavings and changes factor heavily into these records. So does the weather and banking angles at the 1.54-mile superspeedway. So as...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Toyota Owners 400#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Dennyhamlin
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Chase Elliott Set to Deliver Hendrick Motorsports Playoff Sweep

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is well underway. It has been a year with some upsets, like Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric, but it has also been a big-time season for Hendrick Motorsports. The racing team has seen its last two drivers, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, win the NASCAR Cup Series. This year, Larson, Alex Bowman and William Byron have all won NASCAR Cup Series races. Only Chase Elliott remains, and folks are wondering if Elliott is set to deliver a Hendrick Motorsports playoff sweep in the coming weeks.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Clint Bowyer Calls Out Danica Patrick Over IndyCar Comments

NASCAR‘s Clint Bowyer playfully called out Danica Patrick for bringing up her time at IndyCar while commentating the Pennzoil 400. While commentating, Patrick often referenced her career. The former NASCAR driver spent over 25 years of her life behind the wheel, starting with go karting at the age of ten. She raced in Indycar from 2005 to 2011 and in NASCAR from 2010 to 2018. Additionally, Patrick was the first woman to win an IndyCar championship event.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Chase Elliott P6 Finish Pushes Him To the Top of NASCAR Points Standings

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott had himself one whale of a day on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He finishes sixth and goes to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series point standings. That’s what we call a pretty solid race right there. Of course, the real prize would have been to snag the checkered flag at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. But that went to William Byron. OK, so what was that race like for Chase Elliott?
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Pitbull Celebrates First Win as a Team Owner

We imagine as soon as Ross Chastain crossed the finish line to win his first NASCAR Cup race, Pitbull was fist-pumping and dancing. It’s the Miami thing to do. ‘Cause with Chastain, Pitbull is on fire … as a NASCAR team owner. NBC’s NASCAR social media account acknowledged...
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

NASCAR: How Brad Keselowski’s Recent Penalty Compares to the Franchise’s Past Biggest Punishments

Earlier this week, NASCAR officials set the fandom ablaze when they passed down an incredibly harsh penalty to Brad Keselowski. The unapproved adjustments to his No. 6 Mustang found prior to the race in Atlanta cost Keselowski and his team 100 points and $100,000. In addition, his crew chief, Matt McCall, was suspended from the next four NASCAR Cup Series races.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR Driver William Byron Considers Future Career Moves

NASCAR driver William Byron likes to stay busy, and the extra experience is paying dividends in a big way. The 24-year-old Charlotte native won two races last weekend alone: a super late model race at Hickory Motor Speedway, and then the Cup Series race at Atlanta — already his third career win in NASCAR’s top circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

431K+
Followers
46K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy