Eastenders-Future of Vic

By dublintvfan
 10 hours ago

When Mick eventually exit would you like to see Linda continue as landlady keeping the carter's in the Vic or do you think we will get new owners?. Keeping Linda there does keep the option open for the inevitable Max return and him...

Are Eastenders taking janine down the redemption route?

Recently, it’s been looking like they’re trying to mature her character and make her become a better person. I was wondering if this is just temporary or if we’ll soon see her go back to her old ways. I’m interested to see what others think. It's...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 14/3/2022 - Phil's Package

Albert Square's residents remain in shock, with the residents struggling to process everything that has happened with Gray. Kat and Stacey discuss the situation, but they're rocked by some more devastating news. Denise, Patrick and Kim are also in shock, while Karen and Mitch are struggling too. Keegan tries his...
I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
'Blue Bloods' 250th Episode's Reagan Dinner Unearths Family Secret About Erin

Blue Bloods treated fans to a little secret at the end of the 250th episode Friday night. There was a lot of guilt going around in "Guilt," but everyone was in a much better mood by the time the Reagan family gathered for dinner. The family dinner, a staple of the series that no episode can go without, was held until the end and included a fun revelation about Erin.
As Soap Vet Lands on Young & Restless, She Reveals Why She Left Her Frontburner Role

Some longtime viewers of daytime may recognize a familiar face on The Young and the Restless next week. One Life to Live alum Julia Montgomery will appear for one episode on Wednesday, March 23, as a Los Angeles real estate agent named Tanya, as reported by Soap Opera Digest — and there’s a fun twist. The actress is actually a licensed real estate agent and told the magazine, “The director allowed me to change around a few words to make it more realistic. I felt like I had free rein, which was fun.”
Traci Braxton: 5 Things About Toni’s Sister Dead At 50 After Cancer Battle

The ‘Braxton Family Values’ star reportedly had her sisters and mom by her side when she passed away at home. Traci Braxton died at the age of 50 after a long battle with cancer on Saturday (March 12). The Braxton Family Values star was reportedly surround by her sisters — Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar — and mom when she quietly passed. Find out more about the entertainer, below.
Twilight star Ashley Greene announces pregnancy with sweet photos

Congratulations are in order for Twilight actress Ashley Greene, who has announced that she is expected a baby with her husband Paul Khory. The star, who played the future-seeing vampire Alice Cullen in the film series, made the announcement in an Instagram post where she shared black and white photos of the two embracing and showing off a photo of their baby scan.
Young & Restless Jaw-Dropper: Susan Walters Returns as Diane Jenkins

We’d read the rumors online. But we didn’t believe it until we saw it with our own two eyes. Heck, even then, we weren’t sure what we were seeing!. In the March 23 episode of The Young and the Restless, we got our first look at the woman who was interested in buying Keemo’s house, and to say that her face is familiar would be an understatement: Taylor Jensen is a dead ringer for the late Diane Jenkins, at least when she was played by Susan Walters.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 3/3/22: Anna’s Out!

Tensions are rising in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Curtis and Portia react to Jordan’s return, Cameron apologizes to Stella, Betsy has something to tell Liz, Britt offers support, Maxie wants to reconnect with Austin, and Anna has had enough!. Curtis and Portia’s happiness over finding a place they liked...
Finola Hughes Reveals the Truth Behind Peter’s Death on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Many viewers expected Peter’s death on GENERAL HOSPITAL to be a whodunit mystery but instead, it was written as a much more personal and intimate experience between him and the woman who once believed she was his mother. “It was written so eloquently,” Finola Hughes (Anna) told Soap Opera Digest. “It was so chilling and it’s so strange because you’re just watching someone’s lights go out, that you’re sort of responsible for.”
‘The Young and the Restless’: Diane Jenkins is Back, Baby!

If you tuned into the last couple of minutes of “The Young and the Restless” on Wednesday, March 23, you would have either been shocked or questioning the relevance of the scene as “Taylor Jensen” walked in, appearing as the potential buyer of Allie’s (Kelsey Wang) house. Depending on how long you’ve been watching the daytime drama series your eyes probably popped out seeing someone that looked very familiar or you didn’t think too much of what was happening. Either way, the entrance will have rippling effects on what’s to come in Genoa City in the weeks and months ahead.
Leo Stark Takedown On “Days Of Our Lives!”

HOLLYWOOD—He was a con artist back then and he’s a con artist now on “Days of Our Lives.” I’m referring to Leo Stark who has managed to get his hooks into Craig, Chloe’s father, who recently announced that he is gay. Chloe and Brady were baffled when they came face-to-face with the con artists who caused all sorts of mayhem the last time he was in Salem. This time he has his hooks in a guy who has dropped a bomb on his family and just doesn’t see the light that is staring directly at him. Simply put, Craig is blinded by love, let me rephrase that he is blinded by Leo’s charm.
Soap Opera Character Seemingly Drowns in Leaked Set Photos

Set photos from the British soap opera EastEnders leaked last week, potentially spoiling a major character's death. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The BBC's EastEnders ahead!. The photos published by The Sun last week showed actress Gillian Wright in a wedding dress wading out into the ocean in a...
Spencer Is Stunned by What Falls Out of Esme’s Bag — Plus, Victor Hints That the Cassadines Are Running Out of Time

At the PCPD, Michael is released on bail. Jordan spots Curtis, approaches him, and asks if everything is okay. He needs her help. They go to a private room where he asks how much his brother Tommy told her about their father. Jordan says he didn’t say much, and he wasn’t much older than Curtis when he disappeared. Curtis fills Jordan in on what he’s found out about his father, including a sealed arrest record. He asks if she can unseal it, but Jordan refuses.
Erin Napier and Ben Napier’s Daughter Helen Is Having a Hard Time Adjusting to Big Sisterhood: There’s ‘Jealousy’

A tough transition. Erin Napier and Ben Napier’s 4-year-old daughter, Helen, is nine months into being a big sister to Mae — and the little one is still getting her bearings. “She’s now finding out that Mae is starting to show a personality,” the former graphic designer, 36, recently explained to Us Weekly exclusively, while […]
The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 following brain cancer battle

Tom Parker has died at the age of 33. The Wanted singer was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in September 2020, and had been undergoing treatment. His wife Kelsey Parker announced the news on her social media on Wednesday (March 30), writing: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
