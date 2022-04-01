MITCH VOSBURG: Why I'm excited for a new era of Tigers baseball

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo smiles after scoring on a Robbie Grossman single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

It’s officially April.

Spring will hopefully show its face sometime soon, but most importantly we have baseball once again. The 2022 MLB season is set to start on April 7, but the following day is what I’m looking forward to most.

Detroit Tigers baseball will be back. With opening day set for April 8 against the Chicago White Sox, I’m counting down the days until I devour hot dogs, stuff my face with Better Made potato chips and Vernors ginger ale. It should be a state holiday if we’re being honest here.

The 2022 Tigers are a team that I am excited to get behind. Between the Tigers, Lions, Red Wings and Pistons it’s the Detroit sports team I'm buying a heavy amount of stock in.

This is the first season of a new era of Tigers baseball.

Prized pitching prospects Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning will spend their first full season in Detroit together. Hitting prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene will likely make the opening day roster to bolster an improving lineup.

I'm optimistically hopeful that the team is trending in the right direction, despite Chris Ilitch being labeled by many as a cheap owner. I disagree with that assessment.

I was skeptical of Ilitch and general manager Al Avila initially. I now see that they’ve learned from the mistakes of past regimes and are efficiently adding pieces to bring a World Series title to Detroit.

Yes, an organization needs to spend money to win. The Tigers spent this off-season, they just didn’t go on a shopping spree.

In fact, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Detroit spent $235 million in free agents this offseason. Only the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers spent more.

Detroit is in the position to have prospects begin their MLB careers. Teams have up to six years of control before a player is eligible for free agency.

For Mize, Skubal and Manning, it will take that much time to knock on their talent ceilings and be appropriately paid for their services. The Tigers inked the services of Eduardo Rodriguez, an underrated starting pitcher, to a five-year deal at under $19 million a season. Once Rodriguez’s deal is up, the Tigers can re-sign the three young arms while reaping the benefits of having four quality starters for the next half-decade.

For the lineup, former Chicago Cub and New York Met Javier Baez signed a six-year deal that pays him up to $26 million a year. Much like the pitching rotation, there’s funds for the future. Once Baez’s deal is up, Torkelson and Greene will need long-term deals.

Pair the trio with Akil Baddoo, Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera, and the lineup looks set.

But to some fans it’s not enough. They wanted shortstop Carlos Correa to be the long-term answer in Detroit, not Baez.

At the end of the day though, Baez is what manager AJ Hinch wants: a winner. Baez does strikeout a lot, but he's one of baseball's elite defenders that can hit 25-30 home runs a season. Also, his World Series ring doesn’t have an asterisk next to it like Correa’s does.

In the end Detroit is being economical with its money, learning from past mistakes. The Tigers went all in on signing the likes of Victor Martinez, Prince Fielder, Jordan Zimmerman and Justin Upton. All those signings resulted in zero titles.

Today, the Tigers have salary flexibility, something they lacked during their last successful stretch. It’s why Max Scherzer left for Washington, why the Tigers had to attach $30 million to trade Fielder for Ian Kinsler and why Cabrera is being paid MVP money until 2024 in the twilight of his career.

With future franchise pillars in the infancy of their careers, handing out expensive, long-term contracts isn’t the best move right now. Besides, the 2023 free agency class is better than 2022.

Imagine an outfield of Greene, Baddoo and Aaron Judge. A reunion with Justin Verlander (who has a player option with Houston for 2023) may be possible.

The Tigers' options for the future are still open. For a team that’s beginning to lift its championship window, options are crucial.

It’s the beginning of a new era for Tigers baseball, and I'm all for it.

Mitch Vosburg is a sports reporter with the Manistee News Advocate. He can be reached at 231-398-3108 or at Mitch.Vosburg@Pioneergroup.com.