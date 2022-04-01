ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Update Buffs New Element, Patch Notes Revealed

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTiny Tina's Wonderlands got an update this week, and this time, it does more than simply fixing bugs. Hotfix 1.0.1.0b which released on Friday includes a buff for Dark Magic, the newest element introduced to the Borderlands universe and one that plays into the fantasy themes at work within Wonderlands. The...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights FF in Stunning Detail

F.F., aka Foo Fighters, is one of the weirdest characters introduced in the story of the Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the Stand turned human originally debuting as a colony of plankton that was given sentience. With the Stone Ocean on the top of many anime fans' minds following the reveal that new episodes would be arriving this fall, a cosplayer has given fans a new take on one of Jolyne's strongest allies that she made during her time in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.
COMICS
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for March

Xbox has officially announced a new set of titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month with two of them -- Shredders and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos -- joining later this week. Xbox Game Pass is additionally set to add titles like Crusader Kings III, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, and more in the coming weeks. As is typical, the exact platforms these will all be available on differs between console, PC, and via the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Creator Honors Final Episode With Spicy Art

My Dress-Up Darling has brought its debut anime run to an end, and series creator Shinichi Fukuda has shared some special new art to celebrate! Fukuda's original manga release had been enjoying a fair amount of popularity and recognition among fans since its initial drop, but now it's gotten to a whole new level thanks to the success of its anime adaptation. Premiering as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, the first season of the series introduced fans to a new main duo that instantly got the attention of fans everywhere despite all of the heavy hitting franchises also airing new episodes.
COMICS
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffs#Dark Magic#Elemental#Video Game#Gearbox#Chaos Chamber
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprised With Bonus Free Game

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been surprised with a bonus free game for the month of March. In addition to the four games that comprise March's Games With Gold lineup, Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can download a bonus Xbox 360 game for free. That said, if you've been a subscriber for a while, you may already have it, as it's been made free via the subscription service, at least, a few times. That's right, Port Royale 3 -- normally $20 -- is once again free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Far Cry 6' Is Free To Download And Play, For A Limited Time

Looking for something to play this weekend? A little strapped for cash in those last few days before payday? We might have just the game for you. Far Cry 6, the latest entry in Ubisoft's long-running open-world FPS series, is entirely free to download and play this weekend on all platforms. While it might not be the best game Ubisoft has ever made, it's certainly not a bad way to spend the weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Horrified After Hackers Invade Game With Racist Content

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans are horrified after an increase in hackers invading not just Red Dead Online sessions, but sessions of the RDR2 single-player campaign with racist content. Taking to Twitter, a popular Twitch streamer by the name of "MiltonTPike1" has relayed word that they have to stop streaming the game after hackers hacked their game and forced them to watch racist content. In response to this, the streamer has called on Rockstar Games to address the situation and prevent hackers from being able to do this.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

BioShock's Latest Updates Are Turning Heads

"Bioshock Infinite" was released nearly a decade ago and it received its final piece of DLC shortly after that, so it's understandable that some fans are confused as to why the game continues to receive updates on PC. Not only is "Bioshock Infinite" still being updated on PC, but it's also being updated multiple times a month, and nobody knows why. The trend started in September 2021 and "Bioshock Infinite" has continued to receive multiple updates a month, sometimes hitting up to ten updates. Someone brought this strange phenomenon up on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, but it seems like nobody has an answer.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Terraform a planet in this survival game that looks like Subnautica on Mars

Scavenging for resources, keeping yourself fed and hydrated, crafting tools and building a base, and staying alive in a harsh environment is what survival games are all about. But what about altering that environment until it's not as harsh as you found it? What if you could turn a hostile desert planet into a green and leafy paradise through terraforming?
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

GTA 6 is officially confirmed by Rockstar Games, but when will it be released?

Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success is thanks to its many rereleases on next-generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news on an upcoming sequel.Well that day has finally arrived, as Rockstar Games made an official announcement on 4 February confirming the speculation: the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development.The publisher seemed to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future, since there has been...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands breathes weird, new life into the stale franchise

Since the pandemic began, tabletop role-playing games have been having a moment, and actual-play performances of TTRPGs are having their moment within that. By good timing alone, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the Borderlands spinoff set in an off-the-rails, fourth-wall-crumbling D&D-style campaign, has bullseyed two pop culture trends in one shot. It’s lucky, sure. It’s also pretty good.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of Critically-Acclaimed Horror Game

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has potentially revealed that a critically-acclaimed horror game that launched in 2021 will soon be coming to the subscription platform. Within the past year, Xbox has substantially been bolstering its lineup of titles that come to Game Pass on a monthly basis. And while many of the service's most popular games are ones that are published directly by Xbox, it seems like one of the biggest third-party releases of the past year could soon land on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Will Launch With Full Crossplay

The upcoming 2K and Gearbox Software video game Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will support full crossplay, even on PlayStation, when it launches on March 25th, it has been announced. While that might seem like a given in this day and age, Borderlands 3 made waves last year for introducing crossplay across platforms -- but not on PlayStation. It seems like that situation is not one that Gearbox is keen to repeat.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Insulted Over New Red Dead Online Update

Just like in 2021, Rockstar Games continues to anger Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online fans. While GTA 5 has been remastered for a second time (and while it's now available on its third generation of consoles), and while GTA Online continues to be heavily supported with several big updates a year, Red Dead Redemption fans have had nothing to celebrate. Red Dead Online is seemingly dead in the water and Red Dead Redemption 2 has yet to be brought forward to the new consoles, which wouldn't be so perplexing if GTA 5, an eight-year-old-game, hadn't just been released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Rubbing salt in the wound, Grand Theft Auto fans just got remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. What did Red Dead Redemption fans just get? Tan pants in Red Dead Online.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Preorder Bonuses

Those who have played the Borderlands series have probably enjoyed Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. Fans will be happy to know that Gearbox Software is releasing another game around Tina’s Adventures. Launching on several different platforms, the game seems super hype. For those looking to purchase Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands early, here is all the information about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Pre-order Bonuses and how to get them.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Guild Wars 2 bug turns players into ridiculously long cats

Two years ago, Guild Wars 2 was infiltrated by giant cats. It was intentional, some cheeky April Fools Day shenanigans. But now, something even more cursed has arrived in the game, something I'm pretty sure ArenaNet didn't intend to happen. The reign of the big cats is over, now long cats are the latest thing to be wreaking havoc in the MMO.
VIDEO GAMES

