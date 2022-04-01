ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

2022 World Cup Futures Odds: Brazil, France favored

By Nick Hennion, Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 14 hours ago

Check out the latest World Cup odds for Qatar 2022 and get our experts’ analysis of the best teams leading the quadrennial tournament.

Brazil (+500) is the favorite to win the World Cup come this December, while 2018 victors France and 2021 European Championship runners-up England follow closely in the odds at +550. Rounding out the top-five on the odds board are Spain (+800) and Copa America winners Argentina (+900).

2022 World Cup Odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

CountryPre-Draw OddsPost-Draw Odds

Brazil+550+500

France+550+550

England+700+550

Spain+750+800

Argentina+1000+900

Germany+900+1000

Belgium+1100+1100

Netherlands+1600+1100

Portugal+1200+1200

Denmark+2800+2200

Uruguay+4000+3300

Croatia+5000+4000

Senegal+8000+6600

United States+8000+8000

Serbia+6600+8000

Switzerland+8000+8000

Mexico+8000+10000

Poland+8000+10000

Qatar+6600+10000

Wales+15000+15000

Ukraine+15000+15000

Ecuador+12500+15000

Ghana+15000+15000

Cameroon+15000+15000

Japan+15000+20000

Peru+15000+20000

Canada+15000+20000

Scotland+25000+25000

Morocco+15000+25000

Republic of Korea+15000+25000

Iran+10000+25000

Saudi Arabia+15000+25000

Australia+25000+30000

Tunisia+25000+35000

United Arab Emirates+25000+35000

Costa Rica+25000+75000

New Zealand+50000+75000

Favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Although it has been a long time since Brazil won the World Cup, oddsmakers believe the 2021 Copa America finalist received a favorable draw Friday. Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon round out Group G, where Brazil is a -350 favorite to win the group and -1400 to advance.

England was the other notable favorite that moved down Friday. It will face the United States, Iran and the winner of the UEFA playoff between Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. Just like Brazil, the Three Lions are -350 to win Group B, but are -3000 to advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzJiq_0ewyo1F300
UEFA Euro 2020 runner-up England is a strong choice for bettors.

Of the top-six teams on the futures board, only Spain and Germany produced downward moves. That came as a result of both being placed in the same group alongside Pot Three entrant Japan.

Latest 2022 FIFA World Cup betting news

Outside of the favorites tier, a few teams further down the board had notable moves resulting from Friday’s draw.

The biggest positive movers were Croatia and Senegal, who entered Group F and Group A, respectively. Oddsmakers believe in Croatia getting to the knockouts too as the 2018 World Cup finalists are -190 to advance out of a group that also contains Belgium, Morocco and Canada.

Denmark, who placed into Group C with France, Tunisia and a to-be determined playoff winner, also moved down six points to +2200 following the draw.

As for the downward movers, Mexico and Poland — likely competitors for the second spot in Group C — saw a downshift in odds due to the uncertainty surrounding who will advance. Likewise, Serbia saw a big downward shift after being drawn with Brazil and Switzerland.

But, none other than Qatar proved the biggest mover of teams that entered the draw with odds of +10000 or better as the host nation dropped from +6600 to +10000. It occupies the first spot in Group A alongside the Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador.

