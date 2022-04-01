ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BetMGM Promo Code lands fantastic Final Four bonus

By Charlie Kelly, Action Network
 12 hours ago
Check out the BetMGM Bonus Code as March Madness continues with the Final Four. Getty Images

New York Post readers can get their hands on an amazing new customer promo ahead of the Final Four with BetMGM. Simply bet $10 on any March Madness Moneyline, and if a three-pointer is scored in the game, you’ll win $200 in free bets.

BetMGM are giving new customers a fantastic offer for the Final Four. All you have to do is place a $10 wager on any March Madness moneyline, and if a three-pointer is scored in the game, you’ll win $200 in free bets.

This offer is for new customers only, but what better way to get involved in a hectic month full of college basketball. The three-point ball is the ultimate weapon in basketball and college teams have been moving towards attempting more shots from beyond the arc over the past few years. Be sure to get involved, and cash in on an excellent promotion.

March Madness Final Four: The Analysis

The 2022 Final Four schedule is set, with four titans of college basketball remaining in March Madness. Kansas, Villanova, Duke and North Carolina have all won their respective regions, compiling a full blue blood Final Four.

These programs have combined for seven of the last 13 national championships, so no one here is a stranger to the big occasion.

Villanova, already thin on depth, are struggling even more having second-leading scorer and minutes leader Justin Moore to an Achilles injury in the Elite Eight. Kansas has the depth advantage, and it’s pretty close to a draw in terms of talent. The Jayhawks are the only No.1 seed in the tournament left, and enter as favorites.

You’ll struggle to find a bigger game in basketball than Duke vs. North Carolina. Two foes going back further than the MJ days, this is the first time they’ve met in the Final Four.

The winningest coach in the history of Division I men’s college basketball, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, is retiring after this Final Four, and it would be phenomenal if the Blue Devils can bring home the ‘ship.

UNC’s new head coach Hubert Davis would love to spoil their party, and have already upset the odds to get this far. UNC stormed into Cameron in the regular season to defeat Duke 94-81, so will carry plenty of confidence into this one.

Final Four: The Schedule

Saturday April 2

  • Kansas (1) vs Villanova (2) – 6:09PM EST
  • Duke (2) vs North Carolina (8) – 8:49PM EST

How to claim BetMGM’s Three Point Promo

  1. Click above and head to BetMGM.
  2. Enter your details and read the terms and conditions.
  3. Deposit at least $10 into your newly created account..
  4. Place a $10 or more pre-game, moneyline wager on any college basketball team.
  5. If any team hits a 3-pointer during March Matchups, you’ll win $200 in Free Bets.
  6. Free bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours.

Betting on March Madness 2022?

Refer a Friend with BetMGM

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

