Video shows 72-year-old tourist welcomed to NYC with unprovoked shove

By Joe Marino
New York Post
 10 hours ago

A 72-year-old Maryland woman was shoved to the ground Friday in an apparently unprovoked attack.

Cyndi Gradwell had just arrived in the city with her two daughters when she was pushed by a man walking alongside her on Ninth Avenue, cops say.

Surveillance video of the incident shows Gradwell walking north between 35th and 36th streets, trailing a pink rolling suitcase behind her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIUPj_0ewynxwn00
Cyndi Gradwell, a 72-year-old tourist from Maryland, was pushed to the ground in an unprovoked attack.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2Out_0ewynxwn00
Cyndi Gradwell suffered a broken tooth, cuts to her chin and mouth and a swollen left eye.

She walks around a man in a large white coat, who turns toward her. The man’s hands are blocked from the camera’s view, but he walks toward her and she tumbles to the ground.

Gradwell was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a broken tooth, cuts to her chin and mouth and a swollen left eye, police said.

Police said they’d arrested a Kelvin Windield for the attack. Windield has a slew of priors, including an assault arrest for an unprovoked attack at Penn Station in 2019.

