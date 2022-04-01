ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

By Emily Smith
 14 hours ago

    Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond.

    Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California.

    This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate.

    A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing for this moment for a long time. He knew there would be a time, as his health declined, when his earning power wouldn’t be as great as it once was.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2JUk_0ewynw4400
    Willis’ family, photographed here with wife Emma Heming and his daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout in 2018, revealed the actor’s aphasia diagnosis this week.Getty Images For Comedy Central

    “Plus he knew that he wouldn’t eventually need multiple estates and apartments to travel between, and that he would instead need to live in a safe environment surrounded by his family.

    “Looking at how he has sold off most of his properties in recent years, it is clear that he has been preparing to downsize and simplify his life for a number of years.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlZkp_0ewynw4400
    Willis sold his Westchester estate saying he wanted to spend more time with his family and kids in Los AngelesDouglas Elliman

    In December 2019, Willis and wife Emma Heming sold their Westchester, N.Y., estate for $7.66 million after slashing the asking price by $5.3 million. The couple took a $4.34 million loss on the home having bought it for $12 million in 2014. The 9,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, sitting on a lot of 13.56 acres.

    Willis said at the time, “The only reason we are giving it up is because we are so far from our California family, which is why we have decided to return to the West Coast and make our home there.” He then handed over $9.8 million for a new mansion in Brentwood, Calif.

    In 2018 Willis’ majestic six-bedroom 6,000-square-foot Central Park West duplex went for $17.75 million, with the actor saying he was downsizing to a smaller NYC apartment. He picked up a 3,000-square-foot condo near Lincoln Center for around $7.9 million.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfWmU_0ewynw4400
    Willis’ former Turks and Caicos estate, which he sold for $27 million, features a sprawling main house, three guest houses, a yoga pavilion and a huge pool.Provo Pictures/Turks & Caicos So

    In October 2018, Willis unloaded his Sun Valley, Idaho, mountain house for $5.5 million. He had originally been asking $15 million, nearly three times the sale price, which still set a record for the area

    And in 2019, Willis and Heming parted ways with their gorgeous, sprawling Turks and Caicos compound for an impressive $27 million.

    The 13,500-square-foot beachfront property which boasted a five-bedroom main house, a yoga pavilion, a huge pool and two guest casitas, each with three bedrooms. It had been listed for $33 million.

    In 2021, Willis also sold a plot of land for $6 million on the celebrity-loved island of Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos.

    A rep for Willis didn’t immediately get back to us.

    Comments / 42

    frank
    11h ago

    who cares. it was his money, his investments. As they say you can't take it with you. So he matter take care of himself now in the living.

    Reply(3)
    12
    Steveo
    9h ago

    If he’s done this over the last few years then he must have felt something was wrong with him. This will make it easier for his family in the long run. God bless Bruce

    Reply
    10
    MiehLLy Moo
    11h ago

    So so sad. My prayers are with him and his family. It must be pretty bad if his condition has been announced to the world.

    Reply
    17
