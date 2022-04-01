Nampa opens application process to fill city council seat

NAMPA — The Nampa City Council is calling for applications for its fourth council seat, which will be vacated by Sandi Levi in May.

Levi’s last day will be May 2. She announced plans to step down last month, citing her marriage and a planned move out of Nampa, as previously reported by the Idaho Press .

Applicants for the vacant seat must live in Nampa and are encouraged to submit a cover letter, resume, and completed application (available at cityofnampa.us/serve ) to mayor@cityofnampa.us by Sunday, April 24, according to a press release from the city.

The seat will be up for reelection in 2023, and the term will last through Jan. 2, 2024, the release said.

Mayor Debbie Kling will interview final applicants, and make her recommendation to the Nampa City Council, the release said.

Kling thanked Levi for her six-plus years of service on the council and on other boards, and invited eligible residents to apply for the position.

“I greatly value and appreciate the time and dedication of all who serve and encourage anyone interested to apply as we work together to help shape the future of our community,” Kling said in the release.

Prospective applicants are welcome to call the mayor’s office with questions at 208-468-5041, the release said.