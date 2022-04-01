ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Photos of the Week: Ukraine protest, President Biden and snow

A one-horned rhinoceros runs in Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, on March 27. The rare one-horned rhinos that roam the park have been increasing in numbers, thanks to stronger police efforts against poaching, as well as artificial mud platforms that keep the animals safe from floods. Associated Press/Anupam Nath
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBD0W_0ewynreR00
People hold yellow and blue balloons during the “#YesWeCare – The Concert” event to protest against Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine in Vienna, Austria, on March 27. Associated Press/Theresa Wey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bZnX_0ewynreR00
Will Smith, right, strikes Chris Rock on stage while Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Associated Press/Chris Pizzello
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeW9j_0ewynreR00
A small tour group looks up at the Apotheosis of Washington, painted on the ceiling of the Rotunda, on March 28, the first day of public guided tours of the Capitol since 2020. Anna Rose Layden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZ5p0_0ewynreR00
Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) share a bag of Beer Nuts before the Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting on March 28. Anna Rose Layden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhgrA_0ewynreR00
The Jan. 6 House Select Committee holds a business meeting on March 28 to vote on holding former Trump administration officials Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino in contempt of Congress. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371Hkm_0ewynreR00
Former Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) is brought into the Capitol to lie in state in Statuary Hall on March 29. Anna Rose Layden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6mZB_0ewynreR00
Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) gives a remembrance of former Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) as he lies in state in Statuary Hall on March 29. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyMbf_0ewynreR00
Congressional staffers pay their respects to former Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) as he lies in state in Statuary Hall on March 29. Anna Rose Layden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7Rhy_0ewynreR00
President Biden makes the sign of the cross as former Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) lies in state in Statuary Hall on March 29. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dpnzl_0ewynreR00
Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong delivers brief remarks to the press after meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on March 30. Anna Rose Layden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mo1N0_0ewynreR00
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) heads to the House Chamber for a vote regarding the Safeguarding Tomorrow through Ongoing Risk Mitigation Technical Corrections Act on March 30. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKDiq_0ewynreR00
Palestinians watch fishermen while they ride their boats and wave their national flags during a rally marking the 46th anniversary of Land Day, in the water of the Mediterranean Sea at the fishermen port in Gaza City on March 30. Palestinians citizens of Israel and in the West Bank and Gaza mark “Land Day” on March 30, commemorating events in March 1976 when Israel confiscated land from Galilee Arab villages, leading to protests in which six Arabs were killed. The “Land Day” rallies are an annual event attended by those who protest what they say are discriminatory Israeli land policies. Associated Press/Adel Hana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKRc3_0ewynreR00
Kids wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus watch a teenager on his skateboard at a park in Hong Kong on March 30. Associated Press/Kin Cheung
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mi65_0ewynreR00
People camp on the 9 de Julio Avenue during a protest demanding more jobs and social assistance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 31. Associated Press/Natacha Pisarenko
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uopXZ_0ewynreR00
Sri Lankans riot during a protest outside the president’s private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, on March 31. Sri Lankan police fired tear gas and a water canon to disperse several hundred people protesting near the private residence of the country’s president. The people had gathered Thursday to protest economic hardships. Associated Press/Eranga Jayawardena
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgnGH_0ewynreR00
A woman walks on a snowy road in Poleymieux au Mont d’or, outside Lyon, France, on April 1. Associated Press/Laurent Cipriani

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Anna Rose Layden and Madeline Monroe.

