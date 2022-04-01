Terre Haute man accused of robbing bank in Illinois

Vigo Co. Jail

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - An alleged Illinois bank robber is in custody after police apprehended him fleeing into Indiana Friday morning.

A traffic stop was conducted on Interstate 70 on a vehicle matching the getaway car in Vigo County a short time following the reported robbery.

Corey L. Ellerbe, 45, of Terre Haute, was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Vigo County Jail, where he is awaiting awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

