Red Cross holds blood drive in Baldwin Co., aims to close gap on sickle cell disease

To fight cancer, imaging, treatment, and monitoring are all needed. In contrast to blood vessels in healthy tissue, a denser and chaotic blood vessel network is an indicator of a tumor. A promising new way to study blood flow in these vessels involves injecting air bubbles and then tracking them with ultrasound. This shows where the blood goes and how the vessels are working, as well as helping with diagnosis, but it can be hard to see bubbles in ultrasound images of real blood vessels. As a "sweet" alternative, Ph.D. researcher Andreas Pollet turned to sugar to make 3D-printed mock-ups of blood vessel networks to more easily study blood flow near tumors.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO