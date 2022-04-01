ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Teen accused in a robbery turned murder put under house arrest

By Jordan Honeycutt
 10 hours ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Judge Lucy Solimon ordered 18-year-old Adrian Avila into house arrest after Avila plead not guilty for the February 2021 murder of Elias Otero. Avila and 18-year-old Anna Dukes are accused of luring a man through social media, kidnapping him, then forcing him to drive to his home to get cash.

Police say that’s when the man’s brother, Elias Otero, confronted the pair and police say Avila shot and killed him. Avila turned himself into the police in December. Dukes was arrested in January.

Since Avila was disenrolled from Albuquerque Public Schools, Judge Solimon modified his conditions of release. He is not allowed to leave his residence for any reason.

Anna Dukes remains in jail after pleading not guilty to kidnapping and murder in January.

