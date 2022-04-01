ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested in fentanyl overdose death of woman in Pahrump

By Julia Romero
 10 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a fentanyl overdose case in Nye County.

Charles Coleman, of Pahrump, and Merrissa Ogden, of Clark County, are accused of providing pills to a person who later died, the Nye County District Attorney’s Office announced earlier this year.

Coleman and Ogden were arrested Thursday in Clark County, jail records showed.

Both Coleman and Ogden face counts of open murder, and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act. Ogden also faces a gross misdemeanor charge of destroying evidence.

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said he believes one of the ways to fight the war on drugs is to hold those involved responsible.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid much stronger than heroin and it’s showing up more and more in cases of overdose and death in Nevada, and when people provide drugs or pills, nobody knows if there’s fentanyl in the mix,” Arabia said.

Court dates for Coleman and Ogden have not been set.

